Best Dolby Atmos soundbar of 2020

The audio standard named Dolby Atmos has the distinction of being one of our readers' most-requested soundbar features. Atmos and its competitor DTS:X add the dimension of height to your music and movies, which is what distinguishes it from traditional surround sound. Until last year, it used to cost a lot for a soundbar featuring these "immersive" formats.
Thanks to inexpensive speakers like the Vizio SB36512-F6 ($450) and even the Amazon Echo Studio ($200) smart speaker, Atmos audio is increasingly something that many people can afford to have in their homes. They might not provide the same level of height and surround effects as a traditional Atmos receiver and multiple speakers, but they're a lot more compact and simple to set up.
The Vizio is the best Dolby Atmos soundbar for the money and a great place to start, but there are benefits to the more expensive models. These include, at the very least, improved sound quality but also HDMI switching, Wi-Fi connectivity and even voice assistants.
These are the best Atmos soundbars from $450 and up.
If you want the full Atmos audio surround experience then you can get an entire setup for the price of an Atmos receiver. The Vizio SB36512-F6 offers excellent movie sound and discreet design. The cheapest Atmos soundbar yet is also the best value for money and CNET's Editor's Choice. Read our Vizio SB36512-F6 review.
For a couple hundred dollars more the LG SL9YG offers some palpable audio benefits over the Vizio SB36512 including the Google Assistant and Wi-Fi music streaming. The soundbar also sounds better with music as a result of audio tuning by high-end brand Meridian. Read our LG SL9YG review.
With great movie sound and a reasonable price, the Samsung HW-Q70R is an excellent choice for videophiles. The soundbar's got a streamlined design and will pair well with your new Samsung TV even it may not have quite as many features as the competing LG. Read our Samsung HW-Q70R review.
If you have a bit more money to spend on audio but want as few boxes as possible then the Sony HT-ST5000 is a decent buy. It has some of the best simulated surround sound we've heard under $2000 and it also offers plenty of HDMI connections -- something cheaper bars lack. Read our Sony HT-ST5000 review.
Want the ultimate Atmos audio experience with just a single box? It may be a grand more than the Sony but the Sennhesier Ambeo Soundbar offers the best immersive sound we've ever heard. The Ambeo's lack of a subwoofer, while still sounding full, should be especially attractive to apartment dwellers or where space is tight. Read our Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar review.
Discuss: Best Dolby Atmos soundbar of 2020
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.