CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Disney, Marvel movie release delays The Last of Us Part 2 delay Coronavirus updates DNC postponed WWE WrestleMania 2020 Zoom working on security
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Dolby Atmos soundbar of 2020

If you're looking to get the most cinematic sound out of your television, then a new Atmos soundbar is a relatively affordable and entertaining option. These are the best models with prices starting at $450.

The audio standard named Dolby Atmos has the distinction of being one of our readers' most-requested soundbar features. Atmos and its competitor DTS:X add the dimension of height to your movies and music, which is what distinguishes it from traditional surround sound. Until last year, if you wanted a soundbar featuring these "immersive" formats, you'd have to pay an arm and a leg for it.

But now, thanks to inexpensive speakers such as the Vizio SB36512-F6 ($450) and even the Amazon Echo Studio ($200) smart speaker, Atmos audio is increasingly something that many people can afford to have in their homes. They might not provide the same level of height and surround effects as a traditional Atmos receiver and multiple speakers for multi-room audio, but they're a lot more compact and simple to set up.

The Vizio is the best Dolby Atmos soundbar for the money and a great place to start. It's also an incredibly compact soundbar. But there are benefits to the more expensive soundbars with Dolby Atmos. These include, at the very least, improved sound quality but also Wi-Fi connectivity, HDMI switching and even voice assistants.  

These are the best Atmos soundbars from $450 and up.

Best Atmos soundbar

Vizio SB36512-F6
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you want the full Atmos audio surround experience then you can get an entire soundbar setup for the price of an Atmos receiver. This Vizio soundbar, the SB36512-F6, offers excellent movie sound and discreet design. The budget soundbar is also the best value for money and CNET's Editor's Choice. Read our Vizio SB36512-F6 review.

$457 at Walmart
$500 at Best Buy
$550 at QVC

Read more: Dolby Vision IQ cures HDR that looks too dark

Best for music fans

LG SL9YG
Sarah Tew/CNET

For a couple hundred dollars more the LG SL9YG offers some palpable audio benefits over the Vizio SB36512 including the Google Assistant and Wi-Fi music streaming. The soundbar also sounds better with music as a result of audio tuning by high-end brand Meridian. Read our LG SL9YG review.

$797 at Walmart
$997 at Abt Electronics
$997 at Crutchfield

Read more: Best streaming device of 2020: Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Nvidia Shield and more compared

Best for movies

Samsung HW-Q70R
Sarah Tew/CNET

With great movie sound and a reasonable price, the Samsung HW-Q70R is an excellent choice for videophiles. The soundbar's got a streamlined design and will pair well with your new Samsung TV even it may not have quite as many features as the competing LG. Read our Samsung HW-Q70R review.

$798 at Walmart
$798 at Abt Electronics
$800 at Best Buy

Read more: Best Blu-ray player for 2020

Best simulated surround bar

Sony HT-ST5000
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you have a bit more money to spend on high-resolution audio but want as few boxes as possible, then the Sony HT-ST5000 with Dolby Atmos technology is a decent buy. It has some of the best simulated surround sound we've heard under $2000 and it also offers plenty of HDMI inputs -- something cheaper bars lack.  Read our Sony HT-ST5000 review.

$1,128 at Walmart
$1,298 at Abt Electronics
$1,300 at Best Buy

Read more: Samsung QLED vs. LG OLED: How the two best TV technologies compare in 2020

Best high-end soundbar

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar
Sarah Tew/CNET

Want the ultimate Atmos audio experience with just a single box? It may be a grand more than the Sony but the Sennhesier Ambeo Soundbar offers the best immersive sound we've ever heard. Google Chromecast and Bluetooth are built in for a seamless experience. The Ambeo's lack of a subwoofer, while still sounding full, should be especially attractive to apartment dwellers or where space is tight. Read our Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar review.

$2,499 at Abt Electronics
$2,500 at Crutchfield
$2,500 at Best Buy

More soundbar coverage at CNET 

Originally published earlier and updated periodically as we review new products.