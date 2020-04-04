Best Dolby Atmos soundbar of 2020

The audio standard named Dolby Atmos has the distinction of being one of our readers' most-requested soundbar features. Atmos and its competitor DTS:X add the dimension of height to your movies and music, which is what distinguishes it from traditional surround sound. Until last year, if you wanted a soundbar featuring these "immersive" formats, you'd have to pay an arm and a leg for it.

But now, thanks to inexpensive speakers such as the Vizio SB36512-F6 ($450) and even the Amazon Echo Studio ($200) smart speaker, Atmos audio is increasingly something that many people can afford to have in their homes. They might not provide the same level of height and surround effects as a traditional Atmos receiver and multiple speakers for multi-room audio, but they're a lot more compact and simple to set up.

The Vizio is the best Dolby Atmos soundbar for the money and a great place to start. It's also an incredibly compact soundbar. But there are benefits to the more expensive soundbars with Dolby Atmos. These include, at the very least, improved sound quality but also Wi-Fi connectivity, HDMI switching and even voice assistants.

These are the best Atmos soundbars from $450 and up.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want the full Atmos audio surround experience then you can get an entire soundbar setup for the price of an Atmos receiver. This Vizio soundbar, the SB36512-F6, offers excellent movie sound and discreet design. The budget soundbar is also the best value for money and CNET's Editor's Choice. Read our Vizio SB36512-F6 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET For a couple hundred dollars more the LG SL9YG offers some palpable audio benefits over the Vizio SB36512 including the Google Assistant and Wi-Fi music streaming. The soundbar also sounds better with music as a result of audio tuning by high-end brand Meridian. Read our LG SL9YG review.

Sarah Tew/CNET With great movie sound and a reasonable price, the Samsung HW-Q70R is an excellent choice for videophiles. The soundbar's got a streamlined design and will pair well with your new Samsung TV even it may not have quite as many features as the competing LG. Read our Samsung HW-Q70R review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you have a bit more money to spend on high-resolution audio but want as few boxes as possible, then the Sony HT-ST5000 with Dolby Atmos technology is a decent buy. It has some of the best simulated surround sound we've heard under $2000 and it also offers plenty of HDMI inputs -- something cheaper bars lack. Read our Sony HT-ST5000 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Want the ultimate Atmos audio experience with just a single box? It may be a grand more than the Sony but the Sennhesier Ambeo Soundbar offers the best immersive sound we've ever heard. Google Chromecast and Bluetooth are built in for a seamless experience. The Ambeo's lack of a subwoofer, while still sounding full, should be especially attractive to apartment dwellers or where space is tight. Read our Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar review.

Originally published earlier and updated periodically as we review new products.