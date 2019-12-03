Best deals on wireless charging pads (updated)

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Maybe you recently picked up a new iPhone or Android phone with wireless charging, but with no wireless charging pad included in the box. Fear not -- there are some good deals right now on high-quality wireless charging pads, a couple of which cost less than $10 and three that cost less than $20. We'll update this story as new deals appear.

Anker Anker sells a few different basic wireless charging pads that look similar. This model is the latest version (it's "upgraded" to fast-charging) and is only $8.49 for Cyber Monday. It comes with a Micro-USB cable but no AC adapter. In order to activate fast-charging (7.5W or 10W) you do need a compatible power adapter. Basic adapters tend to be 5W. With one of those adapters, your phone will still charge wirelessly, just not as fast.

Mophie Mophie's "Apple-optimized" charging pad retailed for over $50 when it first came out (I use it now). It's now down to $20 for a limited time. This is a 7.5W charger -- the maximum charging speed for iPhones. (Android phones are capable of charging at 10W.)

Amazon This 10W (for Android phones) and 7.5W (for iPhones) wireless charging stand was on sale for $11.55 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but it's still decent value at $17 (we use it here in the office). On the plus side, you can charge your phone in landscape or portrait mode. Only downside: It includes a USB-C cable but no power adapter. However, the one that came with your phone will work just fine.

Belkin I use this wireless charging pad everyday at work. When it first came out in 2018, it was $50. Now it's down to $25 (new). But if you're willing to get the "renewed" version from Amazon, it's only $10. That's a great deal for a nice charging pad. It only goes up to 7.5W, but that's all iPhone can do. Includes an AC adapter for faster charging.

Amazon The RavPower Fast Wireless Charger 10W Max with QC 3.0 Adapter is normally $27, but there's an $8 coupon on Amazon that brings it down to $19. That's a decent deal for a fast-charging pad that comes with a fast-charging power adapter.

Expired

Ths deals have expired, but may return.

Best Buy This Samsung wireless charging pad lists for $40 but is on sale for $18 at Best Buy. It includes the cable and power adapter that allow you to get 9W charging (for Samsung and other Android phones that support it).

Belkin Belkin's wireless chargers can be fairly pricey, but they are high quality. This Boost Up 10W model normally retails for $40 but is on sale for $20 at Best Buy (black only).

Best Buy Normally $70, this Anker PowerWave model is $40 for a limited time. The Dual Pad's twin charging surfaces can charge two devices at once -- iPhones at up to 7.5W and Android models at up to 10W. That's a good price for a dual-pad charger.

Amazon This RavPower two-coil 7.5W/10W wireless charging stand features something called Hyper Air that RavPower says disperses heat 15% faster (yes, these chargers have a tendency to heat up). The charger lists for $50 but is on sale for a little more than $33. Like with the Anker charging stand, you can charge your phone in landscape or portrait mode.

Now playing: Watch this: Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

Originally published earlier last month. Regularly updated with new deals.