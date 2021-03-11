Recipe for a great weekend: Fire up the pressure cooker for a fantastic roasted chicken, fire up the game console for one of 2020's top titles, then amp up your enjoyment of that game thanks to a new soundbar and subwoofer.

You can do all that and more on the cheap thanks to today's deal roundup. Let's jump in.

Insignia Still don't own a pressure cooker? Don't let price be your main objection: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy once again has the Insignia 6-quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for just $30. That ties the lowest price I've seen for any cooker of this size. Note, however, that shipping will run you $6 unless you opt for in-store pickup. Insignia's cooker appears nearly identical to the equivalent Instant Pot. It offers 10 preset modes for things like rice, meat, soup and even cake. It features a delayed-start option, an automatic keep-warm function and a dishwasher-safe nonstick pot. Read more: Best Instant Pot accessories for 2021 Sounds good on paper, right? Here's the most telling detail: The Insignia cooker has a 4.7-star average rating from over 6,800 Best Buy customers -- and a whopping 97% of them "would recommend" this product to a friend. If you're not convinced this is a must-have kitchen appliance (trust me, it is), here are five reasons you need an Instant Pot -- and some great recipes to get you started.

Bomaker Amazon seller: GooBang Doo US Price: $64 with promo code CNGOAAH4 Real talk: $64 for a soundbar with a wireless subwoofer is just a crazy-good deal. The sound quality doesn't rival that of, say, a $400 Sony setup, but it's still a vast improvement over what you're getting from your TV. This one supports nearly all manner of audio inputs: Bluetooth 5.0, coax, optical and USB. There's no HDMI (meaning no lossless audio), but this isn't the soundbar for serious audiophiles; it's for folks who want an affordable TV-speaker upgrade. One thing to note: The 900 user ratings on the product page aren't just for this model; they're for an older version as well. (I don't like it when vendors do that.) But if you look at some reviews indicating cables plug into the side of the soundbar rather than the back, good news: That's the old version. This one has cables routed to the rear where they belong.

Lanwow Amazon seller: Beswow Price: $7.77 with promo code QCM3IVR9 Do you have trouble getting your AirPods Pro to stay in your ears? Consider swapping the standard silicone ear tips for these memory-foam ones, which compress and then expand to better "fill the space," so to speak. In theory, these will add even greater noise isolation as well. The pack comes with three different sizes, the better to help you find the best possible fit.

Afrog Amazon seller: Afrog Price: $20 with promo code MR6RS888 No work-from-home desk is complete without a lamp. And these days, it's only logical to get an LED model, one with various brightness settings and even color modes (which let you adjust the "warmth" of the lighting). Better still, put the lamp's base to good use. This one incorporates a Qi charging pad for your phone, though it also has a USB port for charging other devices. (It's a measly 1-amp port, though, so not ideal for something like a tablet.) Meanwhile, the lamp arm can tilt and pivot every which way, meaning you can put the light exactly where you need it. Hard to beat at $20.

Ubisoft Late last year, Immortals Fenyx Rising was one of the hottest new games -- with the usual $60 price tag to match. Here we are, just a few months later, and GameStop has it new (not preowned!) for $35 less. It's available for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One. If there's a GameStop store nearby, you can choose curbside pickup and get it as soon as today.

