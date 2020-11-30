Best Cyber Monday Roku deals: 70-inch Roku TV for $448, Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $29, Roku Ultra for $69

Deal Savings Price









Show more (2 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

As Cyber Monday rolls on, the deals on Roku models -- our favorite streaming operating system -- continue unabated. The brand is on sale across the board at retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy, with many models hitting or matching all-time lows, including $29 for our Editors' Choice Award winner, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, $69 for the all-new Roku Ultra and $100 for the new Roku Streambar. These streaming devices can all stream in 4K HDR, and Roku just added AirPlay to its stable of features, a sweet holiday gift for Apple fans. There are also a few good prices to be found on Roku smart TV options, too (though TV manufacturers seem to be funneling the cheap prices more to the Android TV platform this year).

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but the latest deals may fluctuate. We're keeping this updated, so check back throughout the weekend.

Deals available now

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K is our favorite streamer, and at less than 30 bucks it's pretty untouchable in terms of value for money. The Stick offers hundreds of apps, the excellent Roku interface and a robust, voice-controlling remote. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Last month we saw a lot of deals on the end-of-life Roku Ultra, but the 2020 model has barely been out and it's getting discounted already. From what we've seen it's a significant upgrade -- with Dolby Vision and better wireless performance -- and at $69 it's a pretty great deal. Read our Roku Ultra (2020) review.

Like the Roku Ultra, the Streambar came out about 10 seconds ago and it's also getting a healthy discount. For the same price as the Ultra on a normal day, the Streambar blends a capable 4K streamer with a dialogue-enhancing soundbar. It even tosses in Bluetooth for good measure. Read our Roku Streambar review.

Walmart We've never tested an Onn-branded TV (that's Walmart's in-house electronics line). But if you're looking for a giant screen television running the Roku OS, here it is. This model appears to be a Black Friday special SKU, birthed for the end of 2020 and selling for just under $450. But that's $200 less than this identically sized JVC model, also running Roku.

Walmart The TCL 4-Series is our go-to recommendation for 32-inch TVs because of its built-in Roku platform, not anything to do with image quality. We expect Walmart's house brand Onn to perform about the same and since it also has Roku built in, it's a better value. This is the cheapest 32-inch Roku TV we've seen so far, but we wouldn't be surprised to see better deals this week. And in case you're keeping track, Amazon's competing Fire TV is $100 right now.

Roku The Roku Premiere isn't as good as the Streaming Stick Plus -- it lacks the voice control remote and TV control -- but if those features don't matter to you, you can save $5.