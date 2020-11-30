Best Cyber Monday Ring doorbell deals: Sales on Ring doorbells, floodlight camera, alarm kit and more

Deal Savings Price









While Black Friday and its many deals are are starting to run out elsewhere, Amazon is still keeping its sale on Ring video doorbells, floodlight cams and more active on Cyber Monday. That means you can still get some fantastic deals, like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, now with a free Echo Show 5 (save $170). This might be your last chance to get these deals, too, since we anticipate that prices won't be this low again between now and Christmas.

You'll notice that some of these items are now on back-order for a few weeks, and those ship times will likely increase. Amazon devices rarely go "out of stock," however, so in the worst-case scenario, shipping dates may just get pushed further back.

We'll keep the list below up to date with the best Ring doorbell deals and discounts for Cyber Monday, so check back often. Pricing and availability were accurate at time of last publication, but may change without notice.

Deals available now

Chris Monroe/CNET The Ring offers live 1080p video, motion alerts and two-way voice communication and a feature called Pre-Roll (when someone or something trips the motion sensor, you can see what happened before that). This deal saves nearly 50% off the regular $250 retail price and throws in an Echo Show 5 ($90 list price) to boot. Note, the Ring Pro doesn't have a rechargeable battery. If you can't connect it to the existing doorbell wires at your front door, this isn't the video doorbell for you. Read our Ring Video Doorbell Pro review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Normally this Ring doorbell runs $230, and the Echo Show 5 smart display goes for $90. But starting Nov. 20, this bundle is just $150, making it an affordable way to jump-start a smart home. Don't want to wait? As with many other deals, Best Buy is matching this one. Read our Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus review.

Ring The Ring Peephole Cam is perfect for apartment dwellers or people without hardwired doorbells. It's super easy to install, and $70 is a super welcoming price. If you're interested in video doorbells in general, this is a great place to start. Read our Ring Peephole Cam review.

Taylor Martin/CNET Ring's Floodlight Cam usually sells for $250, so finding the camera for under $200 -- let alone with a free Echo Show 5 smart display thrown in -- is a pleasant surprise. This package is perfect for jumpstarting your outdoor security system, whether to keep your house safe from burglars or just to spy on the raccoons who keep getting into your garbage. Like the five-piece alarm deal above, Amazon notes that stock is running low, and it looks like this deal will be delivered in December if you order now. Read our Ring Floodlight Cam review.

Julie Snyder/CNET Ring Alarm is a modular-style home security kit, and you can get various arrangements of the kit for great discounts. The five-piece with a free Echo Dot is the best deal, though, at 50% off the list price. You can also get the 14-piece set for an impressive $200. Amazon notes that this deal will be delivered in March (!) if you order now.