Best Cyber Monday PS4 deals 2019: Save $100 on these game bundles

No need to wait for Cyber Monday -- these PlayStation 4 deals on new games and console bundles are available now.

The biggest shopping weekend of the year just keeps on going, and as we head into Cyber MondaySony PlayStation 4 deals and game bundles abound. If you missed the best Black Friday deals or you're just holding out for even steeper discounts for Cyber Monday, check out some of the savings we found below, all available now, including PS4 games starting at only $10 a pop. 

Interested in VR, accessories and games? Jump to the bottom for the sweetest early Cyber Monday deals. And don't forget to check out the PS4 Cyber Monday deals roundup from our sister site GameSpot.

PlayStation console bundles still available

PS4 Pro 1TB console with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle: $300

You save $100
Walmart

The current flagship Sony PS4 Pro is on sale for $300. With games and movies displayed in full 4K resolution, this is the best option if you have the budget for it. And this bundle comes with a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is currently $40 at Best Buy on its own. Best Buy had the same bundle on sale for $300, but it's currently out of stock. Read our PlayStation 4 Pro review.

$300 at GameStop

PSVR with full accessories plus 2-game bundle: $250

You save $100
Sony

If you want to get the full PSVR experience, this bundle includes the Motion Controllers, the PlayStation camera and two games: Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR. Read our PlayStation VR review.

$250 at Best Buy

PS4 Slim 1TB console with 3 great games: $200 (Update: Sold out)

You save $100
Sony

This is the best we've seen this season. Last year, you got the same console plus Spider-Man at this price, so this is a pretty big ramp-up.

  • God of War
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
  • The Last of Us Remastered

That pulls together three of the best PS4 exclusives -- albeit ones that are not for younger kids.

Read more at GameSpot: The best PS4 Black Friday 2019 deals. Read our Sony PS4 Slim review.

$200 at Best Buy

PSVR accessories and 5-game bundle: $200 (Update: Expired)

You save $100
Sony

Already have a PS4 and want to make the jump to virtual reality? The PSVR helmet is being bundled with five compatible games this season for a total of $200:

Read our PlayStation VR review.

$200 at Best Buy

PlayStation games and accessory deals available now

These are all still available as of Sunday afternoon:

Originally posted earlier this month.