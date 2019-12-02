Best Cyber Monday PS4 deals 2019: PSVR bundle, PS4 with Call of Duty plus accessories

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

The biggest shopping weekend of the year is behind us, and as we head into Cyber Monday, Sony PlayStation 4 deals and game bundles abound. If you missed the best Black Friday deals or you're just holding out for even steeper discounts for Cyber Monday, check out some of the savings we found below, all available now, including PS4 games starting at only $10 a pop.

Interested in VR, accessories and games? Jump to the bottom for the sweetest early Cyber Monday deals. And don't forget to check out the PS4 Cyber Monday deals roundup from our sister site GameSpot.

PlayStation console bundles still available



Walmart The current flagship Sony PS4 Pro is on sale for $300. With games and movies displayed in full 4K resolution, this is the best option if you have the budget for it. And this bundle comes with a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is currently $40 at Best Buy on its own. Best Buy had the same bundle on sale for $300, but it's currently out of stock. Read our PlayStation 4 Pro review.

Sony If you want to get the full PSVR experience, this bundle includes the Motion Controllers, the PlayStation camera and two games: Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR. Read our PlayStation VR review.

Sony This is the best we've seen this season. Last year, you got the same console plus Spider-Man at this price, so this is a pretty big ramp-up. God of War

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

The Last of Us Remastered

That pulls together three of the best PS4 exclusives -- albeit ones that are not for younger kids. Read more at GameSpot: The best PS4 Black Friday 2019 deals. Read our Sony PS4 Slim review.

PlayStation games and accessory deals available now

These are all still available as of Sunday afternoon:

