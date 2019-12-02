Best Cyber Monday deals under $50: Google Home Mini two-packs, Bluetooth speakers and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Cyber Monday is a good time to consider buying smart assistants like Echo Dot and Google Home Mini, plus select Bluetooth speakers and headphones -- we've found all these and more still on sale for only $50, but time is running out to catch the biggest savings.

Cyber Monday deals under $50 available now

Sarah Tew/CNET These sporty headphones aren't "true wireless" -- there's a cable connecting the left and right earbud that wraps around the back of your neck. But they are fully waterproof, and they're half off right now. Read our Jaybird Tarah review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Google's Home Minis have become recent Black Friday staples, and those looking to add the Google Assistant to their home (or give some to friends or colleagues) can find even more deals. Already discounting a single Home Mini to $25 (from $49), Walmart is offering a two-pack of Google's small smart speakers for $38. If you only need one Home Mini, you can find it for $19 at Walmart, including $5 in Vudu credit.

Sarah Tew/CNET UE's Wonderboom is a compact, fully waterproof Bluetooth speaker that plays loud with a good amount of bass for its small size. While a few years old, it's still a quality speaker that is now even cheaper than its usual rate -- usually between $60 and $100. Read our UE Wonderboom review.

Amazon Like the Google Home Mini and Chromecast, Amazon's Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot have similarly become Black Friday regulars. This Black Friday deal bundles the two -- get the Fire TV 4K Stick and a third-gen Echo Dot for $47 right now with promo code ECHO4K. Note it's currently backordered so you won't see it for a few weeks. The Fire TV Stick is already down to $20, and the Echo Dot is on sale for $22, but this deal includes the more powerful 4K version of the Fire TV Stick.

This is the Goldilocks tablet in Amazon's line -- it's fast, it has an HD display and plenty of storage space. It also has up to 10 hours of battery life, which is essential in this day and age. And did we mention that the price is absolutely right? Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet review.

Walmart Looking for a movie night? You can currently snag a Google Smart TV Kit for $35 in store at Walmart. The deal includes a Google Home Mini, Chromecast and $10 in credit for the Vudu video store.

Patrick Holland/CNET Looking to get a new Xbox One or PlayStation 4 controller? Black Friday is usually one of the best times to buy. Best Buy and Walmart have already the price of each console's respective controllers by $20, bringing the starting price down to $40 as opposed to its usual $60. And thanks to the latest iOS update, both controllers now work with iPhones and iPads for playing games on the go.

eBay This Star Wars-themed drone comes with real lasers and an app for Android or iOS. The drone offers multiple speeds and a multiplayer battle game, so up to 12 people can battle simultaneously.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Looking for a deal on Amazon's Echo Show 5? Best Buy is taking $40 off on Black Friday. The Show 5 features a 5.5-inch display and video camera for calls in addition to being a speaker for playing music and doing other traditional Alexa tasks.

Amazon Amazon's most popular smart speaker will soon be available with a nifty LED display. You can use this versatile smart speaker to play music, set alarms, check the weather and, of course, ask Alexa for help. The LED can show the time, outdoor temperature or timers. Read our review of the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock. Note that it can still be purchased now, but is currently backordered until Jan. 20, 2020.

