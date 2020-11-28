Best Cyber Monday deals under $50 already available from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

Deal Savings Price













Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Let's be honest: While it's fun to browse the big-ticket items that are discounted by hundreds or even thousands of dollars -- appliances, big-screen TVs, gaming computers -- most of us aren't ready to drop that much cash on a major purchase this weekend. But $50? Oh, that's doable.

Maybe that's why so many deals from Black Friday through Cyber Monday seem to fall right into that sub-$50 sweet spot. Discounts abound on headphones, computer peripherals, power tools and more, all for $50 or less. As far as retailers, we're dealing with all the usual suspects -- Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and Home Depot -- but we've got our eyes peeled for unbelievable deals from the smaller ones, too.

If you're needing a little retail-therapy as a post-holiday pick-me-up, look no further than these awesome, affordable deals available now through Monday.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Admittedly, even though Amazon's smallest Alexa-equipped smart display goes on sale all the time, it doesn't get better than half off. For $45, not only do you get Alexa's smart home smarts, but you can make video calls, watch TV shows and movies and display your favorite family photos. Spend $5 more, and Amazon bundles it with its Smart Plug (normally $25), which turns any old wall lamp into a voice-controlled modern marvel. See the best Cyber Monday deals at Amazon.

Inset photo by Angela Lang/CNET For the same price as an Echo Show 5 plus a Smart Plug you can instead get your hands on Google Home's entry-level smart display, the Nest Hub with a $20 credit to Walmart's Vudu digital movie and TV show platform. With it's bigger, better screen up front and Google Assistant baked in, the Nest Hub might edge out the competition from Amazon, but you need to be a Google Home household to really take advantage of it.

Instant Pot Nothing quite does holiday-style cooking like Instant Pot. Whether you need a pressure cooker, crock pot, rice cooker or sous vide, Instant Pot can do it all. Ask any experienced home chef and they'll tell you, if you're in the market for an Instant Pot, this is the best weekend of the year to buy one.

Amazon AirPod Pros they are not, but if you're looking for an inexpensive yet reliable and decent-sounding pair of earbuds for both audio and for making phone calls, you won't find a much better value beyond Skullcandy. Offering up to five hours of continuous play on one full charge and sweat and water resistance, these earbuds are ready to go the distance with you.

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is our favorite overall streaming device because it delivers full 4K HDR streaming and nearly all of the top apps -- Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and even Apple TV Plus -- while packing a remote that can also control your TV's volume and power. The only thing really missing is HBO Max, but we keep hoping whatever back office conflict is preventing that will eventually be hammered out. In the meantime, this is still the best way to upgrade any TV to the latest and greatest streaming options, and it's on sale for under $30 right now.

While $50 might still seem a bit steep for a portable external hard drive, with LaCie's Rugged Mini you're getting more than just 1TB of disk space. Designed for your rough-and-tumble lifestyle, this external HDD is built to endure whatever you throw at it, whether you're rock climbing, whitewater rafting or just raising toddlers.

LEGO No one told you life was going to be this way, that an iconic 90s sitcom would someday have its own Lego set. It's been a whopping 17 years since the final episode of Friends aired on NBC, but you can revisit your six best TV buddies whenever you like with this LEGO kit based on the coffee shop that was central to every episode.

Milwaukee If you've ever needed to cut a precise hole and headed to the hardware store to buy a tool for it, then you know what sticker shock really feels like. It's almost incalculable how much this 13-piece set would cost if you bought each piece separately, but it's probably safe to assume it would be well over $100, which is part of what makes it such a steal at $48.