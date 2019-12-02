CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Cyber Monday 2019 deals Amazon Cyber Monday deals Best Buy Cyber Monday Cyber Monday gadget deals Cyber Monday PS4 deals Cyber Monday Hulu deal
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Cyber Monday deals on PlayStation console bundles

Gamers are making sure these deals sell out fast.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Though they're selling out fast, there are still a few good Sony PlayStation 4 deals you can snap up in the last few hours of Cyber Monday. If you waited out the Black Friday deals in hopes of even steeper discounts for Cyber Monday, act fast to take advantage of these sales that are still available now, including PS4 games starting at only $10 a pop. 

Interested in VR, accessories and games? Jump to the bottom for the sweetest early Cyber Monday deals. And don't forget to check out the PS4 Cyber Monday deals roundup from our sister site GameSpot.

Cyber Monday 2019

PlayStation console bundles still available

PS4 Pro 1TB console with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare bundle: $300

You save $100
Walmart

The current flagship Sony PS4 Pro is on sale for $300. With games and movies displayed in full 4K resolution, this is the best option if you have the budget for it. And this bundle comes with a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is currently $40 at Best Buy on its own. Best Buy had the same bundle on sale for $300, but it's currently out of stock. Read our PlayStation 4 Pro review.

$300 at GameStop

PSVR with full accessories plus 2-game bundle: $250

You save $100
Sony

If you want to get the full PSVR experience, this bundle includes the Motion Controllers, the PlayStation camera and two games: Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR. Read our PlayStation VR review.

$250 at Best Buy

PS4 Slim 1TB console with 3 great games: $200 (Update: Sold out)

You save $100
Sony

This is the best we've seen this season. Last year, you got the same console plus Spider-Man at this price, so this is a pretty big ramp-up.

  • God of War
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
  • The Last of Us Remastered

That pulls together three of the best PS4 exclusives -- albeit ones that are not for younger kids.

Read more at GameSpot: The best PS4 Black Friday 2019 deals. Read our Sony PS4 Slim review.

$200 at Best Buy

PSVR accessories and 5-game bundle: $200 (Update: Expired)

You save $100
Sony

Already have a PS4 and want to make the jump to virtual reality? The PSVR helmet is being bundled with five compatible games this season for a total of $200:

Read our PlayStation VR review.

$200 at Best Buy

PlayStation games and accessory deals available now

These are all still available as of Sunday afternoon:

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Deals that have sold out

PS4 Pro with 3 games for $299 (Update: expired)

Includes God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
Amazon

This one is going quick: Amazon is bundling the PS4 Pro with 3 of the best PS4-exclusive games: God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn. At this price, that trio of games -- all of which are great -- are basically free with the purchase of the hardware.

$299 at Amazon

Originally posted earlier this month.