Best Cyber Monday deals on Sonos wireless speakers

Sonos has a bunch of great deals on its streaming speakers for Cyber Monday including $50 off both its One range and the Sonos Beam.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Sonos has been in the multiroom streaming game for longer than anybody, and the current speaker range is arguably its strongest ever. This Cyber Monday the company has $50 off both the One and the microphone-free One Sl, but we're also partial to the TV-upgrading Beam at its new price of $299.

Here's the best of today's deals for Sonos products.

Sonos One $149

Save $50
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Nov 2017

The Sonos One is one of our favorite smart speakers -- it features excellent sound quality and the choice of either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. It also forms part of Sonos' exemplary multiroom music system and is a great deal at $149. Read our Sonos One review.

See at Sonos

Sonos One SL $129

Save $50
Sonos

The Sonos SL is the microphone-free version of the One, and if you don't need a smart assistant it sounds just as good as the original speaker.  Read more.

See at Amazon

Sonos Beam $299

Save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

If I had my druthers the Beam would be $300 all of the time, but at this price the soundbar is an excellent upgrade to your TV sound. It even has a digital assistant and HDMI connectivity too. Read our Sonos Beam review.

$299 at Crutchfield
$299 at Amazon
$299 at Sonos, Inc.

Sonos Move $299

Save $100

It's huge and it sounds good but at its normal $400 it's pretty costly. With $100 off, this portable streaming and Bluetooth speaker is an outdoor entertainer to compete with the best. Read our Sonos Move review.

$299 at Crutchfield
$299 at Amazon
$299 at Sonos, Inc.

Sonos Five $399

Save $100
Sonos

The Sonos Five is the largest tabletop speaker in the Sonos line and while it lacks the digital assistant of other models it makes up for it with sheer sonic grunt. Read more.

$499 at Sonos, Inc.
$499 at Crutchfield
$499 at Walmart

Sonos Sub $599

Save $100

The Sonos Sub adds some much-needed oomph to speakers like the Beam. And at $100 off, it's worth considering if you want to deck out your TV as a home theater. Read the Sonos Sub review.

