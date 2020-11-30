Best Cyber Monday deals on Sonos wireless speakers

Deal Savings Price









Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Sonos has been in the multiroom streaming game for longer than anybody, and the current speaker range is arguably its strongest ever. This Cyber Monday the company has $50 off both the One and the microphone-free One Sl, but we're also partial to the TV-upgrading Beam at its new price of $299.

Here's the best of today's deals for Sonos products.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The Sonos One is one of our favorite smart speakers -- it features excellent sound quality and the choice of either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. It also forms part of Sonos' exemplary multiroom music system and is a great deal at $149. Read our Sonos One review.

Sonos The Sonos SL is the microphone-free version of the One, and if you don't need a smart assistant it sounds just as good as the original speaker. Read more.

Sarah Tew/CNET If I had my druthers the Beam would be $300 all of the time, but at this price the soundbar is an excellent upgrade to your TV sound. It even has a digital assistant and HDMI connectivity too. Read our Sonos Beam review.

It's huge and it sounds good but at its normal $400 it's pretty costly. With $100 off, this portable streaming and Bluetooth speaker is an outdoor entertainer to compete with the best. Read our Sonos Move review.

Sonos The Sonos Five is the largest tabletop speaker in the Sonos line and while it lacks the digital assistant of other models it makes up for it with sheer sonic grunt. Read more.