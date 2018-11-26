Sarah Tew/CNET

The Cheapskate's favorite Cyber Monday 2018 deals

Nintendo Switch: $250 (save $50) James Martin/CNET The Switch was one of the single most popular purchases on Black Friday -- and deals have disappeared from many, if not most, retailers. However, Antonline (via Ebay) currently has the console for $269.99 (you'll see that price when you add it to your cart), and you might be able to do even better at Rakuten: You can save 20 percent sitewide with promo code CYBER20, and at least one vendor has the Switch for $310. Price after code: $250. See at Rakuten Nintendo Switch review

Bose QuietComfort QC25: $110 (save $190) Sarah Tew/CNET For the past week or so, QVC had the Bose QC25 deal to beat -- but it's over now, and today's Amazon option is a just a little better anyway. (Make sure to choose the correct version for your device(s): Apple or Android.) As noted before, these are wired headphones, meaning you'll need one of those increasingly elusive headphone-jack thingies. But you can connect a QC25-friendly Bluetooth adapter, effectively turning it into the already-wireless QC35. There are several such adapters available -- here's one for $50. Even with that added expense, you're way below the price of the QC35 ($349). See at Amazon Bose QC25 review

Save an extra 15 percent at Target.com Target This is pretty rare: Target.com is taking an additional 15 percent off many products -- including sale items. For example, the 23andMe Personal Ancestry DNA Kit is already on sale for $59.99, but drops to $50.15 in your cart. Or get an Amazon Echo Dot (third-generation) for just $20 (again, in-cart), which beats Amazon's price! (Actually, if you're looking for any Echo gear, Target's sale undercuts Amazon on just about every product.) See at Target

Propel Star Wars drones: $40 (save $100) Propel This is a holdover from last week, but still an excellent deal that's worth a look. Score an X-Wing, TIE Fighter or Speeder Bike for just $40. Better yet, score at least two for aerial dogfights. These are high-end, seriously polished drones, from the utterly amazing box they come in to the sound effects-rich remote controls. See at ZDNet Academy

Hulu Limited Commercials subscription: 99 cents per month (save $84) Hulu Whoa! Hulu's best deal ever is, like, the best deal ever! Get 12 months on the Limited Commercials Plan for just a buck per month. Regular price: $8 per month. This is for new customers and eligible returning customers only. See at Hulu

Used iPhone X (64GB): $539.25 (save $460) Gazelle That's just one example of the savings you can get at Gazelle right now. All iPhone X listings drop by 25 percent once added to your cart. You can also save 30 percent on an iPhone 8 Plus and 15 percent on an iPhone 7 Plus. My example iPhone X deal (found at 6:45 a.m. PT) is for an AT&T model in "good" condition. Prices and availability may vary. See at Gazelle

CircuitScribe Drone Builder Kit: $60 (save $40) CircuitScribe A drone that you build yourself while learning about circuits and electricity? Sign me up! This looks like a great educational gift for kids. See at CircuitScribe

iPhone XR: Free! (Save $750) Angela Lang/CNET OK, make that "free*." The asterisk is because you have to sign up for a US Cellular unlimited plan and stick with it for 30 months. The iPhone XR is paid for during that time in the form of bill credit. Still, you're going to be paying for service from some carrier, right? When all is said and done, you will indeed walk away with a $750 phone you paid not an extra penny for. The deal is live right now and runs through Nov. 26. See at US Cellular iPhone XR review

3 months of Mint Mobile for $20 (save $40) Mint Mobile Shopping for a new carrier? On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, prepay-and-save service Mint Mobile will have one of the best trial offers ever: 3 months for $20. That nets you unlimited minutes and messages and 5GB of LTE data (on T-Mobile's network) per month. After that, you can choose between various 3-, 6- and 12-month plans, all of which amortize out to extremely low rates. See at Mint Mobile

Huawei Honor View 10: $349 (save $150) Andrew Hoyle/CNET Normally $500, and never before priced below $429, this powerhouse metal phablet features a 6-inch screen, dual rear cameras, dual SIM slots, Android 8.1 and -- wait for it -- a headphone jack! Just make sure you're not buying this phone for someone who's a US government employee or contractor, as federal security agencies have effectively deemed Huawei to be a national security threat. See at Amazon Honor View 10 review

