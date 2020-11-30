CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals: Standard AirPods for $110, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $140, save $50 on AirPods Pro

Cyber Monday is almost here and it's a great time to snag Apple's AirPods -- if you can find them.

Cyber Monday is almost here and you'll already find AirPods deals from retailers including Amazon and Staples. These retailers have been offering savings of up to $50 on the wireless headphones, with some offers including the Wireless Charging Case, but the best Apple AirPods discounts are starting to sell out.

Short supply doesn't mean gone, though. If you're anything like CNET's dedicated deal-checkers, you need a good set of headphones for listening to music or podcasts while you bargain hunt. We're still seeing both AirPods and AirPods Pro at or near their lowest prices ever -- but the latter is going fast. See the full details below. 

AirPods pricing 2020

Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best price (all-time)
AirPods Pro $249 $199 $169
AirPods $159 $110 $99
AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $140 $140
AirPods Pro: $199

Save $50 vs. Apple Store price
Sarah Tew/CNET

As of last Wednesday, Walmart lowered the AirPods Pro price to $169 -- and promptly went out of stock. Amazon has effectively matched that ($170), but it's out of stock there, too. They're currently at $199 at Staples -- which is still $50 under the regular Apple Store price -- but at least they're in stock. Read our AirPods Pro review.

$199 at Staples

AirPods with wired charging case: $110

Save $49 vs. Apple Store price

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. That was matched by Amazon and (with membership) at Costco and Sam's Club. That specific deal has expired for now, but you can get the AirPods for $110 now. Arrives Dec. 7, if bought today. Read our AirPods review.

$110 at Amazon

AirPods with wireless charging case: $140

Save $59 vs. Apple Store price
Sarah Tew/CNET

Personally, I would either get the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $140, which is a $59 savings versus the Apple Store price. Arrives Dec. 7, if bought today.

$140 at Amazon
This article is frequently updated to reflect current pricing. 