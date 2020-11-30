Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals: Standard AirPods back to $99 later today, AirPods Pro holding at $199

Deal Savings Price





Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Cyber Monday is here, and the AirPods deal space is... confusing. That's because Black Friday sales saw some of the best prices ever on AirPods Pro -- $170 -- and they promptly sold out at vendors like Walmart and Amazon. Right now, the best we're seeing is $199 at Staples; that's $50 off, and still pretty good. The story is better for standard AirPods: They are hold at $110 ($49 off the Apple Store price), and Best Buy's midafternoon flash sale will drop the price back to $99, the best ever. And if you want the standard AirPods bundled with the wireless charging case, that's back down to its lowest price ever: $140, or a $59 savings over the Apple Store.

Read more: Best Black Friday headphone deals (beyond AirPods!)

See the current best deals below, but note that pricing and inventory has been fluctuating wildly all holiday weekend.

AirPods pricing 2020 Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best price (all-time) AirPods Pro $249 $199 $169 AirPods $159 $110 ($99 soon) $99 AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $140 $140

Sarah Tew/CNET As of last Wednesday, Walmart lowered the AirPods Pro price to $169 -- and promptly went out of stock. Amazon has effectively matched that ($170), but it's out of stock there, too. They're currently at $199 at Staples -- which is still $50 under the regular Apple Store price -- but at least they're in stock. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. That was matched by Amazon and (with membership) at Costco and Sam's Club. That specific deal has expired for now, but the AirPods are holding at $110 at Amazon, and they'll return to $99 at a Cyber Monday Flash Sale at Best Buy soon. Read our AirPods review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Personally, I would either get the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $140, which is a $59 savings versus the Apple Store price.

This article is frequently updated to reflect current pricing.