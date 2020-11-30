CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Cyber Monday 2020 deals on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One games

There are great deals on fantastic games for Microsoft and Nintendo consoles this Cyber Monday.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Cyber Monday is here after a long Black Friday weekend. Video games are in the spotlight with the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, but unlike those sold-out consoles, there are a lot of games on sale that you can actually buy. The Xbox One still has life yet, and the Nintendo Switch continues to release great games. Keep an eye on this page for the best deals for Cyber Monday and if you have a PS4 or PS5, we have a list of the top games on sale for the PlayStation platform

And if you're looking to buy the latest Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 consoles, you should peruse our stock-check stories: 

If you're lucky enough to get one of those holy grail consoles, do keep in mind that physical games for the PS4 will play on the PS5 (as long as it's the model with the Blu-ray drive), and games for the Xbox One will work with the Series X (but not the Series S, due to its absence of a media drive). Bear in mind also that many of these games are available as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which you can get for three months for $20 right now.

Borderlands 3, Xbox One: $10

You save: $20
Gearbox Software

Take another adventure in the original looter-shooter series. 

$10 at Best Buy

Red Dead Redemption 2, Xbox One: $20

You save $40

Possibly the best simulation of horse testicles the video game world has ever seen.

$20 at Best Buy

Mortal Kombat 11, Xbox One: $15

You save: $45

It's fighting, but with more spinal cords on the outside of the body. 

$15 at Walmart

Doom Eternal, Xbox One: $20

You save: $40
id Software

The most metal game ever. 

$20 at Best Buy

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Xbox One: $25

You save: $35
EA

Take on the role of Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis, one of the last Jedi in the galaxy, who's being hunted by the Empire. 

$25 at Target

Star Wars Squadrons, Xbox One: $17

You save: $23
EA

Jump into the cockpit of an X-wing or TIE fighter in this well-reviewed multiplayer space combat sim. 

$17 at Amazon

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2, Xbox One: $25

You save: $15
Activision

Relive your skateboard youth with the remake of the first two Tony Hawk games. 

$25 at Target

Mario Tennis Aces, Switch: $40

You save $20
Nintendo

Mario. Tennis. It's Mario Tennis.

$40 at GameStop

Pokémon Sword, Switch: $40

You save $20

Go on another adventure to catch even more Pokémon.

$40 at Amazon

Splatoon 2, Switch: $40

You save $20
Nintendo

Quirky and creative, Splatoon 2 is even more of a blast to play on the Switch. Like the rest of these discounts, you can get it for only $30. See GameSpot's review of Splatoon 2.

$40 at GameStop

Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Switch: $40

You save $20
Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET

A magnificent, sprawling strategy game, Fire Emblem will keep you on your toes with endless RPG adventures. See GameSpot's review of Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

$40 at GameStop

Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Switch: $40

You save $20

This version of the old classic has been fully remastered for the Switch. It usually sells for $60. See GameSpot's review of Link's Awakening.

$40 at GameStop

Luigi's Mansion 3, Switch: $40

You save $20
Nintendo

Arguably one of the best games of 2019, Luigi's Mansion 3 is still a top seller. See GameSpot's review of Luigi's Mansion 3.

$40 at GameStop
