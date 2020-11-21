Best Cyber Monday 2020 deals coming soon: Save $60 on Bose headphones, $250 on a 65-inch TV and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday is still about a week away, and we're already seeing historic low prices on all sorts of deals online. So is it too soon to be talking about Cyber Monday? Of course not. This year, more than ever, we expect Cyber Monday to be little more than an extension of the Black Friday sale events spanning the whole month of November, and we're already seeing some of the deals that will be available from a few brands and retailers.

This much is true: We strongly advise against waiting for Cyber Monday. If you have your eye on something and it's on sale for Black Friday, buy it now. There's little chance it will be cheaper after Nov. 26. But if nothing you've seen already for Black Friday has compelled you to pull out your credit card, here are the best deals we've seen so far for the Black Friday after-party that is known as Cyber Monday. Most of these deals actually start on Nov. 28 (because even for Cyber Monday, retailers can't seem to wait this year for the actual day) but a few won't kick in until the big day.

Deals starting Nov. 28

Sarah Tew/CNET The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are hard to talk about without comparing to the iconic Quiet Comfort 35 II. They sound better, have more features (including Alexa and Bose AR), USB-C charging and let you hear the world around you with transparency mode. Read CNET's full review of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for more details.

Hisense's expansive 65-inch TV features a 4K LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate as well as support for DTS Virtual:X audio. The Android TV streaming video software can be controlled by voice and it has built-in Google Assistant, Bluetooth connectivity, and Chromecast support.

Best Buy You'd be hard pressed to find a cheaper laptop. This 2-in-1 convertible touchscren from Lenovo is a Chromebook with a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The display is a 1366x768-pixel HD IPS screen, and the laptop can be used as a standard clamshell, tented, or flipped around into a tablet. It includes an HDMI port to output to a monitor or television and includes a card reader for photo (and other file) transfers.

Chefman The Chefman ToastAir 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven does double duty as an air fryer. It has a temperature range from 200 to 450 degrees and includes 7 presets different baking tasks. The spacious 20-liter interior accommodates 6 slices of toast and most standard baking pans -- you can even fit a 5.5-pound chicken without trouble.

Dyson Dyson's V7 Animal is aimed at people with pets thanks to its ability to clean up pet hair from any surface in your home. It weighs less than 6 pounds and does double duty as a full-height stick vacuum or a handheld vac for smaller messes, and runs for about 30 minutes on a charge.

Linksys This Linksys AC1200 dual-band router is regularly priced at $90. It has speeds up to 867Mbps, has four Ethernet ports for connecting to your wired devices and has one USB 3.0 connection for adding external storage devices to your network.

Bowflex This deeply discounted Bowflex treadmill features a 7.5-inch full-color LCD console that displays information like distance, resistance, and even calories you've burned in real time, while the hand grip monitors your heart rate and it includes Bluetooth connectivity as well. It's powered by a 3.75-continuous-horsepower motor that drives a 20x60-inch tread belt. You can incline up to 15 degrees.

Cyber Monday deals starting Nov. 30

Molly Price/CNET Usually $25, you can snap up these handy Wemo Smart Plugs for just $15 on Cyber Monday. Use them to control anything you can plug in from Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant. About 45% smaller than the previous model, it won't cover both outlets.

Tineco Tineco's A10 Spartan is a lightweight cordless stick vacuum that has a 25-minute runtime and a handy trigger lock for continuous power. It easily converts from a full-size vacuum to a handheld for small cleanups. The wall charger conveniently also stores the accessories.

Marseille The Marseille mClassic is a plug-in dongle that promises to upgrade the graphics of your Nintendo Switch, original Xbox, PlayStation 3, or other legacy consoles by upscaling it to 1440p resolution.

Looking for Black Friday shopping tips? Listen to the Cheapskate Show podcast below, and sign up for Cheapskate deal alerts via text message. Only one text per day, opt out anytime.