Best Cyber Monday 2020 deals already available: $179 Chromebook, $15 smart plug, Bose headphone discounts and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday is officially over, and now we're headed into Cyber Monday -- but there are plenty of great deals currently available. Full disclosure: Many of these are the exact same deals you've been seeing all Thanksgiving week, but there are a few newer ones that went live as of the morning of Saturday, Nov. 28. Those are the ones we're highlighting at the top here. Whatever you call it, however, we're highlighting the best deals we're spotting at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and every other reputable retailer we can find.

Read on for our favorite deals right now.

Cyber Monday deals available now

Best Buy You'd be hard-pressed to find a cheaper laptop. This two-in-one from Lenovo is a Chromebook with a modest MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage. The display is a 1,366x768-pixel IPS touchscreen, and the laptop can be used as a standard clamshell, tented or flipped around into a tablet. It includes an HDMI port to output to a monitor or TV and a card reader for photo (and other file) transfers.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are hard to talk about without comparisons to the iconic Quiet Comfort 35 II. They sound better, have more features (including Alexa and Bose AR and USB-C charging) and let you hear the world around you with transparency mode. Read our Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 review.

Molly Price/CNET They're usually $25, but you can snap up these handy Wemo Smart Plugs for just $15 on Cyber Monday. Use them to control anything you can plug in with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant. About 45% smaller than the previous model, this plug won't cover both outlets, leaving the second one free to use.

Amazon The Fire HD 8 has an 8-inch display (the 8 is for its size, not a version number), 32GB storage and a 12-hour battery life. Usually $90, you can snag one for $55 right now.

Chefman The Chefman ToastAir 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven does double duty as an air fryer. It has a temperature range from 200 F to 450 F and includes seven presets for different baking tasks. The spacious 20-liter interior accommodates six slices of toast and most standard baking pans -- you can even fit a 5.5-pound chicken without trouble.

Amazon The Kindle Oasis usually sells for $250, but you can save $75 on Cyber Monday. This ad-supported model has 8GB RAM and a 7-inch 300 ppi Paperwhite display and is fully waterproof for casual bathtub reading.

Tineco Tineco's A10 Spartan is a lightweight cordless stick vacuum that has a 25-minute run time and a handy trigger lock for continuous power. It easily converts from a full-size vacuum to a handheld for small cleanups. The wall charger conveniently also stores the accessories.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's ever-popular Kindle Paperwhite comes in a handful of colors, is fully waterproof (because who knows where you're going to want to do some reading) and, as the name suggests, has an easy-on-the-eyes Paperwhite display. The best part? The battery only needs a recharge about once every three or four weeks. It's usually $130, but you can save $45 right now.

Linksys This Linksys AC1200 dual-band router is regularly priced at $90. It has speeds up to 867Mbps, four Ethernet ports for connecting to your wired devices and one USB 3.0 connection for adding external storage devices to your network.

Cyber Monday deals starting Nov. 30

HyperX On Cyber Monday only you can save $40 on the HyperX Cloud Flight S Wireless Gaming Headset. It features 7.1 virtual surround sound and a 30-hour battery life with Qi wireless charging.

David Carnoy/CNET CNET's David Carnoy calls the Tribit StormBox Micro "one of the best-sounding pocket-size speakers I've heard." Usually priced at $40, this speaker is fully waterproof and offers 8 hours of battery life. Read our Tribit StormBox Micro review.

Nixplay Usually $260, you can save 15% on the Nixplay Seed Wave 13.3-inch Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame from Cyber Monday through Dec. 6. It's a wide-screen HD digital photo frame with a pair of built-in Bluetooth speakers. You can pair your phone, tablet or PC to stream music through the frame while displaying your favorite photos.

Linksys The Linksys MR8300 is a tri-band router that promises to deliver speeds up to 2.2Gbps throughout your home. It has a four-port Ethernet switch built in and you can extend the wireless network by adding a Velop Mesh Wi-Fi node anywhere in your home.

Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals that have sold out or expired

Bowflex This deeply discounted Bowflex treadmill features a 7.5-inch full-color LCD console that displays information like distance, resistance and even calories you've burned in real time while the hand grip monitors your heart rate, and it includes Bluetooth connectivity as well. It's powered by a 3.75-continuous-horsepower motor that drives a 20x60-inch tread belt. You can incline up to 15 degrees.

Dyson Dyson's V7 Animal is good for people with pets thanks to its ability to clean up pet hair from any surface in your home. It weighs less than 6 pounds and does double duty as a full-height stick vacuum or a handheld vac for smaller messes, and runs for about 30 minutes on a charge.

Dyson If you're going to spend up for a Dyson, you might as well go for one of the best models in the company's vacuum line. The V10 Animal is a cordless stick vacuum that offers up to 60 minutes of runtime and (according to Dyson) delivers 55% more suction power than its V7 line. This model can also run in a handheld mode, and it's specifically designed to suck up pet hair, too (thus the "Animal" name).

Hisense's expansive 65-inch TV features a 4K LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and DTS Virtual:X audio. The Android TV streaming video software can be controlled by voice via Google Assistant, plus it has Bluetooth and Chromecast support.

Scott Stein/CNET This is the latest, greatest entry-level iPad introduced in September of 2020. The only real downside is that you're getting a relatively tight 32GB of storage. Amazon appears to have matched Best Buy's earlier curbside delivery price of $280, at least on some colors. That's about the lowest we've seen this season, but last year's model sold for as low as $250 during this time in 2019.

Looking for Black Friday shopping tips? Listen to the Cheapskate Show podcast below, and sign up for Cheapskate deal alerts via text message. Only one text per day, opt out anytime.