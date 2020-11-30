Best Cyber Monday 2020 Apple deals: Apple Watch, MacBook Pro 16-inch and AirPods Pro on sale now

Deal Savings Price













We've reached Cyber Monday and Apple deals are becoming harder to find. Most good discounts on the iPad were gone by Sunday afternoon, though some Apple Watch and MacBook deals are still going strong. The best AirPods Pro deals are also gone, but you can still find it for $199 at Staples -- that's $50 less than the Apple Store, but not nearly as good as the $80 discount we were seeing on Black Friday. Speaking of which: Remember that the Apple Store is the worst place to find good prices on Apple products. Instead, you want to hit up Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart or any other authorized Apple retailer.

Looking for the new iPhone 12, 12 Mini or 12 Pro? They're not on sale from the big stores, but you will find carrier deals including bundled AirPods.

Note that prices and availability are accurate at time of publication, but they tend to fluctuate.

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Apple deals

César Salza/CNET The latest Apple Watch with even more features is now on sale. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Regularly $399, Target recently dropped prices to $350. That deal has since disappeared, but Sam's Club has now dropped the price to as low as $330. Even better, Amazon is matching that price, at least on some colors. This is the first time this watch has gone on any sort of sale, so if you've been thinking about snapping it up, now is the time. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET While the 13-inch MacBook Pro was updated with Apple's M1 processor, the larger 16-inch MacBook is still running on Intel processors. The good news is, the Core i7 in this model is no slouch when it comes to performance and neither is the AMD Radeon Pro graphics card it's paired with. The normal price is $2,399, but Amazon and Best Buy have it discounted to $2,099.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Apple Watch SE, which was just introduced back in September, got its first big price cut recently thanks to sales at Target and Walmart which chopped $50 off the retail price of both sizes. The discounts aren't as great now, but there is still a small saving to be had. Important note: The deal is ongoing, but certain watch colors are out of stock and the rest won't ship until January. If you're looking for a holiday gift, this might not be the right deal for you. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The best Black Friday price we saw for the AirPods Pro was $170 at Amazon, thanks to a price match of Walmart's earlier deal, but both has since sold out. Right now, the best we're seeing is back around $200 -- still a $49 savings versus the Apple Store price. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Apple Normally $799, the current iPad Pro gets a small price cut at Amazon. That's still more than the new iPad Air -- which is a Pro in all but name -- but this model includes the lidar sensor and twice the storage. Note that stock isn't expected until January, but buying it now will secure it at the lower price.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Note this is not the brand-new MacBook Air that runs on the company's M1 chip and will become available later in November. That model starts at $999. This one is the March 2020 Intel Core i3 model with the improved Magic Keyboard, and Amazon is selling it for $150 off -- that's a great price. Read our 2020 Intel MacBook Air review.

Amazon The GPS-only Series 3, which came out in 2017, remains the least expensive model in Apple's watch portfolio -- and, in light of its age and humble feature set, also the most dubious value. It dropped to as low as $119 at Walmart, but then quickly went out of stock.

Walmart Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air has 64GB of storage, and it's a solid device for the price. In fact, it delivers a good chunk of the iPad Pro experience for far less money than that model. Walmart is offering $40 off its usual $599 price tag, but only on the rose gold color.