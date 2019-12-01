CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Cyber Monday 2019 wireless speaker deals available now: Big savings on Bose, Sonos, JBL and more

Need a soundbar with a built-in voice assistant or a clip-on Bluetooth speaker? Check out the deals on wireless speakers available now.

Black Friday 2019 has passed, but the sales continue right through the weekend and into Cyber Monday without missing a beat. There's still time to get a deal on those wireless speakers you've been eyeing up, including the latest audio gadgets from Amazon, Best Buy, Google and more, so get them before the sale is over. You'll be happy to have them in your home, banging out the festive tunes, while you're enjoying the holiday season.

After Bluetooth or Wi-Fi? Want voice control from Alexa or Google Assistant? Or maybe you just want something to make Spotify or Apple Music sound better -- there's a new wireless speaker that can handle it. And from the cute-as-a-button JBL Clip 3 at $30 to the $299 Sonos Beam -- a soundbar with Google and Alexa built in -- now is the time to chase after the best savings and deals. Here's our running list, which we'll update regularly through the weekend on our way to Cyber Monday.

Deals available now

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 LE: $70 at Best Buy

You save $110

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 LE -- which comes in a limited-edition black skin -- supports voice commands via Siri or Google Assistant. Read our UE Boom 2 review.

$70 at Best Buy


JBL Charge 4: $100 at Amazon

You save $80
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The JBL Charge 4 is a fully waterproof Bluetooth speaker that offers improved sound, battery life and USB-C connectivity. While we haven't reviewed the JBL Charge 4, it currently has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Read our JBL Charge 4 preview.

$100 at Amazon
$100 at Abt Electronics

JBL Clip 3: $30 at Amazon

You save $40
Sarah Tew/CNET

CNET's David Carnoy called the Clip 3 "a better-sounding version of one of our favorite micro Bluetooth speakers." On sale, it's less than half price. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.

$30 at Amazon

Google Home Mini: $19 at Google

You save $30

The Google Home Mini may have been replaced by the Nest Mini but it's still a great smart speaker. At $19, you can get two-and-a-half of them for the price of one Nest Mini. Read our Google Home Mini review.

$19 at Google

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock: $35 at Amazon

You save $25
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

CNET'S Ry Crist says "the smartest thing at Amazon's recent event was the stupid clock on the Echo Dot." At almost half-price, the Echo Dot with Clock is one of the best value-for-money alarm clocks we could imagine. 

See more Amazon Black Friday deals here. Read our Amazon Echo Dot with clock (3rd gen) review.

$35 at Amazon

Sonos Beam: $299 at Amazon

You save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

If you want a choice of voice assistants as well as room-filling sound, the Sonos Beam is the soundbar to get. With Sonos and AirPlay 2 support, it is also one of the best multiroom speakers. Read our Sonos Beam review.

$299 at Amazon

Bose SoundTouch 10: $100 at Best Buy

You save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

Bose's SoundTouch 100 is one of the company's best Wi-Fi speakers, and if you have other SoundTouch models, why not bolster your system with another? Read our Bose SoundTouch 10 review.

$100 at Best Buy

Polk Command Bar: $200 at Amazon (expired)

You save $100

You save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

One of our favorite "smart" soundbars -- that is, one that has a built-in voice assistant -- is now also the cheapest. With Amazon's Alexa, plenty of connections and a wireless subwoofer to boot, this is going to be a tough deal to beat.

This deal is expired. Read our Polk Command Bar review.

$199 at Amazon
$200 at Best Buy
$199 at Crutchfield

