Best Cyber Monday 2019 smartwatch deals: $69 Fitbit Inspire HR, $189 Apple Watch 3 and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

We continue to see pockets of low pricing on the Apple Watch and the Fitbit. Amazon is sticking with its Black Friday discounts on nearly every Fitbit model and the GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 5, with the 38mm model now starting at $355. (And while we're at it, there are some great Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals to be had on a range of Garmin smart watches and fitness trackers.)

Meanwhile, Best Buy continues to offer the best deals across Apple's Series 4 lineup with most models discounted by at least $100. And though the mega-discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3 have now come and gone, B&H Photo still has a range of modest markdowns.

Read on to see our list of the top deals this Cyber Monday for every Fitbit and Apple Watch model.

Best Fitbit deals available now

Sarah Tew/CNET The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is the best Black Friday price for the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, which is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch.

Fitbit This is the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-the-go payment capabilities.

Angela Lang/CNET We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 an Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS. We called it "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale for a limited time for $150, or $50 off, at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Fitbit's own site. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now



Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now



Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Apple Watch discounts, compared

List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $189 $129 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $219 $159 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $274 $199 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $314 $234 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $339 $329 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $349 $349 Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $379 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $355 $355 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $385 $385 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $479 $454 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $499 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

Now playing: Watch this: How to get great deals on Black Friday

Originally published earlier this year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.