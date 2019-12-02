Esto también se puede leer en español.

Best Cyber Monday 2019 smartwatch deals: $69 Fitbit Inspire HR, $189 Apple Watch 3 and more

Tech bargain day is here and there are already deals aplenty including on Apple Watch Series 4, the Versa Lite for $99 and Fitbit Inspire HR for $69.

Cyber Monday is in full swing and we're continuing to see pockets of low pricing on Fitbit and Apple Watch products. To start, Amazon discounts are holding across pretty much the entire Fitbit range and the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS model with the 38mm model now starting at $355.  

We continue to see pockets of low pricing on the Apple Watch and the Fitbit. Amazon is sticking with its Black Friday discounts on nearly every Fitbit model and the GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 5, with the 38mm model now starting at $355. (And while we're at it, there are some great Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals to be had on a range of Garmin smart watches and fitness trackers.)

Meanwhile, Best Buy continues to offer the best deals across Apple's Series 4 lineup with most models discounted by at least $100. And though the mega-discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3 have now come and gone, B&H Photo still has a range of modest markdowns.

Read on to see our list of the top deals this Cyber Monday for every Fitbit and Apple Watch model. 

Best Fitbit deals available now

Fitbit Inspire HR: $69

You save $30
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Inspire HR is an even more affordable slim band-type tracker that also gets notifications and does more than you probably realize. 

$69 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa Lite: $99

You save $50
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is the best Black Friday price for the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, which is a more budget-friendly, feature-reduced version of the Versa watch

$99 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa SE: $120

You save $80
Fitbit

This is the Black Friday price for the special edition Versa, which includes all of the usual fare as well as a special woven band and Fitbit Pay's on-the-go payment capabilities.

$120 at Best Buy

Fitbit Versa 2: $149

You save $50
Angela Lang/CNET

We recently awarded the Fitbit Versa 2 an Editors' Choice award, citing its reasonable price, long-lasting battery and compatibility across Android and iOS. We called it "one of the best examples of a hybrid fitness tracker and smartwatch you can buy." Normally $200, it's on sale for a limited time for $150, or $50 off, at various retailers, including AmazonBest BuyWalmart and Fitbit's own site. Read our Fitbit Versa 2 review.

$149 at Amazon

Best Apple Watch Series 3 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 4 discounts available now

Best Apple Watch Series 5 discounts available now

Apple Watch discounts, compared


 List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (38mm) $199 $189 $129
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) $229 $219 $159
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) $299 $274 $199
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (42mm) $329 $314 $234
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (40mm) $399 $299 $299
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS (44mm) $429 $339 $329
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $349 $349
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $379 $379
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (40mm) $399 $355 $355
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS (44mm) $429 $385 $385
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (40mm) $499 $479 $454
Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular (44mm) $529 $499 $485

The Apple Watch Series 4 has now been discontinued. The "list price" given here shows Apple's previous retail price.

