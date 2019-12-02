Best Cyber Monday 2019 deals under $250: Save on iPad, PS4, Xbox, Switch Lite, Chromebooks (just updated)

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Move over, Black Friday -- some of the biggest offers are in town for Cyber Monday. The moment has arrived to take the plunge and invest in that PlayStation, arcade machine, HomePod or other tech treat you've been lusting after. Below, take a look at the best deals that are $250 or less from some of the biggest retailers, including Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Best Buy. If you need more inspiration, check out CNET's holiday gift guides of top picks from our editors, which are based on our reviews. And if you're feeling a little stressed already, visit our Holiday Survival Guide.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET In Nintendo Switch Land, it's a post-apocalyptic wasteland of expired deals and sold out stock. Virtually all of the deals and bundles are gone, but if you're in the market for a Switch Lite, we can still save you $25. GameStop is offering the Lite for its regular price, $200, but is including a $25 gift coupon, which is nearly the same thing as saving 25 bucks. If you buy online, the coupon code will be emailed within a day after you receive an order confirmation email, In-store customers will get the code printed on their receipt. Either way, you can redeem it through the month of January 2020. Move fast -- this is "while supplies last." Read our Nintendo Switch Lite review.

The latest 10.2-inch iPad is now available from Target for $230. With just 32GB of storage, however, it's only a good deal for those who don't mind using cloud storage and regularly deleting files and apps. Otherwise, go with the 128GB version that's discounted to $330 -- also $99 off. Read our 10.2-inch Apple iPad review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Unlike many discounted Chromebooks for Cyber Monday, this one is actually from this year. If you just need a basic Chrome OS experience for school work or the home office, this is a good pick thanks to its full-HD IPS display and comfortable keyboard. Also, if this doesn't quite meet your needs, Amazon has others on sale today, too, starting at $125.

James Martin/CNET Apple sliced $50 off the price of the HomePod back in April. But Best Buy has picked up the knife for some additional trimming. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's smart speaker. Read our Apple HomePod review.

Sarah Tew/CNET DJI, best known for drones like the new Mavic Mini, released its first action cam earlier in the year, the Osmo Action. If you're looking for a feature-packed mountable camera that can compete with GoPro's top cameras, this is it -- and you can get it at an all-time low price of $248 from Amazon. You can also get it for only $249 courtesy of Wellbots, an online retailer of drones, cameras and smart home products. The site normally sells the Osmo Action for $379 and it's down to $279 for Black Friday, but if you use the coupon code CNETCAM, you get a $30 discount and free shipping.

Ry Crist/CNET Cutting the cord on cable this holiday season? This tiny DVR can help ease you into it. Hook up an antenna and you can record shows from its dual tuners. Plus, you get access to all the streaming services Fire TV offers. And if you feel like you need more storage and tuners, the 1TB, four-tuner version is also $100 off, down to $180. Read our Fire TV Recast DVR review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon put a bunch of its own products on sale starting today, including the 2017 version of its Kindle Oasis e-reader. Yes, Amazon just introduced a new Kindle Oasis this year that adds a color-adjustable integrated light that's easier on the eyes. But that model is $250, and otherwise nearly identical to the 2017 model that Amazon is discounting now to $150. If you're gifting something to a serious e-book fan, this is a pretty great choice. Read our Amazon Kindle Oasis 2017 review.

Google's Home Max is aimed at folks who want a smart speaker but would really like better audio quality at the same time. Think of it like a Sonos Play:5, but from Google. Of course, it builds in Google Assistant, so you can use it to control music, command smart home appliances and hear the news. Best Buy had this deal running since last week, but is currently sold out. You can get it direct from Google for the same $200 price. Read our Google Home Max review.

Sarah Tew/CNET It's one of the lowest prices we've seen on the Beats Studio3 Wireless, which has been out awhile, but they're still very good noise-canceling headphones. They list for $350, but are usually available for around $280. Read our Beats Studio3 Wireless review.

This top-rated internal SSD is arguably the single best upgrade you can install in a compatible desktop or laptop. Samsung provides the data-migration software (via download), but you'll need to make sure you have any cables and adapters you might need.

Sarah Tew/CNET Yep, it's another bargain on high-end headphones. (What can I say? There are a lot good headphone deals for Cyber Monday). Sennheiser will have rotating specials through its Amazon store, but this is one of the best that's available right now. The price is bouncing around some and is currently just a couple bucks shy of its lowest price ever. Read our Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Wireless review.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $150 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines.

Microsoft Walmart has the Xbox One S bundled with the latest Star Wars game, Jedi Fallen Order for $199. Don't care about the Star Wars game? Best Buy has just the console for $150. Best Buy has other doorbuster Xbox deals as well.

Amazon This is a nice deal for those looking to pick up the Ring Video Doorbell and combine it with the Echo Show 5 for video monitoring from inside your home.

Chris Monroe/CNET A triple pack of wireless security cameras from Blink, Amazon's other security camera company. The cameras can be used indoors, but they're also weather-resistant so outdoor use is a go, too. Plus, cloud storage is included, has two-way audio and two-year battery life on two AA lithium batteries. Read our Blink XT2 hands-on.

Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET You can get $100 off this PS4 bundle that includes the 1TB console and the games God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and The Last of Us Remastered. Best Buy has these games available separately for $10 each.

