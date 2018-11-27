Best Cyber Monday 2018 smart-home deals still available: Nest thermostat for $139, Ring, Philips Hue and more

Looking to expand your smart-home setup? You're in luck, because some Cyber Monday deals are still live and going strong -- but time is running out.

The 2018 holiday shopping season has delivered some of the best bargains we've ever seen on Alexa and Google Assistant gadgets, smart thermostats from names including Nest and Ecobee, connected lighting kits, video doorbells, app-enabled robot vacuums -- you name it.

Update: Deals and availability confirmed on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 6:40 a.m. PT.

To that end, here's a running list of all the best deals you can still pick up this year, including any leftover sales from Black Friday and Cyber Monday that are still live (believe me, there are a couple of really good ones). We've kicked things off with deals from Amazon, then followed suit with bargains from Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Lowe's and Home Depot. We're keeping our eyes peeled for online deals from names such as Newegg and Dell, too.

Remember the usual caveats: Stock levels and prices fluctuate throughout the sale period with many items selling out fast. We'll update this page with the latest information, so keep it bookmarked.

(Oh, and if you're looking for the best smart TV deals, or deals on smart appliances and kitchen gadgets like the Instant Pot, we've got those listed in separate posts. Just click the links to see the full rundowns.)

Got it? Good. Now let's get to the deals.

Deals available now

Nest Thermostat E for $139 (save $30) Chris Monroe/CNET The best Cyber Monday deal on the Nest Thermostat E was at Newegg, and it brought the price down $40, to $129. That offer is sold out, but you can still score an almost-as-good $30 discount at Best Buy. See at Best Buy Read the CNET Review

PicoBrew Pico Model C Beer-Brewing System for $299 (save $100) Chris Monroe/CNET Want an app-enabled contraption capable of brewing up beers from all over the world, as well as your own custom craft brews? Better yet -- want one that's on sale? Today's your lucky day. The PicoBrew Model C is marked down by $100, bringing the cost of entry down to $299. PicoBrew will even throw in a free "Picopak" so you can start brewing as soon as the thing arrives. The Model C is "almost the perfect beer bot" according to CNET reviewer Andrew Gebhart, and this is the cheapest we've ever seen it selling for. On top of that, PicoBrew is also offering a nice discount on the Model C bundled with the new "PicoStill," which lets you distill your own whiskey, gin, vodka and more. Total cost: $499 -- a savings of $250. See at PicoBrew Read the CNET Review

Philips Hue White and Color 2-Bulb Starter Kit for $80 (save $70) Colin West McDonald/CNET Curious about color-changing Philips Hue smart bulbs, but turned off by the high cost of buying in? This deal on Amazon might be for you -- for $80, you'll get the essential Philips Hue Bridge plus two color-changing bulbs. If you want, you can also add in a previous-gen Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for just $10 more, but the better deal is to bundle in the new Echo Dot for $15 more, bringing your total to $95. Either way, these are great prices as far as Hue is concerned. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen) for $30 (save $20) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Note: Item is currently in stock but delivery is delayed until Dec. 5. Amazon has a relatively aggressive discount available now for the new, third-gen Echo Dot, too. At just $30, you'll be able to get it for almost half off. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Smart Plug for $5 with purchase of any Echo device (save $20) Ry Crist/CNET Note: Item is currently in stock but delivery is delayed until Dec. 4. Picking up a new Echo Dot, or any other Echo gadget? You can tack an Amazon Smart Plug on to your order for just $5. Plug it in and plug something like a lamp or a space heater into it, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to turn it on and off via your new Echo gadget. And if you'd rather shop at Best Buy, it's offering the same deal. Update: As of Monday Nov. 26 at 5 a.m. PT, it appears this deal is no longer available from Amazon (instead, it's offering a $10 deal on a TP-Link Smart Plug). See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Save $40 on all Rachio smart sprinkler products Rachio Spring is still a ways away, but Rachio is offering $40 off all of its smart sprinkler controllers when you use the code BLACKFRIDAY40 (the sale ends at the stroke of midnight on Cyber Monday). That discount applies to the current-gen, weather-tracking Rachio 3 controller, as well as the leak-detecting Wireless Flow Meter. Update: This deal is no longer available. See at Rachio Read more on CNET

Philips Hue White two-bulb starter kit and a new Amazon Echo Dot for $70 (save $50) Amazon is selling Philips Hue White two-bulb starter kits bundled with a new Amazon Echo Dot for $70 total. The bulbs won't change colors, but the starter kit comes with the Hue Bridge, and you can always add color-changing bulbs to your setup later. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo (second-gen) for $69 (save $30) Ian Knighton/CNET It isn't just the Dot -- Amazon's basically running a sale on its entire fleet of Alexa-enabled smart speakers. That includes a $30 discount on Alexa's flagship, the second-gen Amazon Echo. That discount brings the price down to $69, more than $100 less than the original Echo sold for. And note that the popular Product Red Edition Amazon Echo is now back in stock. That price looks like to be available elsewhere, too, including at Target and at Best Buy. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Echo Button two-pack for $14 (save $6) Ry Crist/CNET Amazon's Echo Buttons seemed like gimmicky, kid-friendly Alexa extras when they debuted last year, letting you buzz in during Alexa trivia games or play an Alexa-hosted memory game. But the Buttons got a lot more interesting this month when Amazon started letting users trigger their Alexa Routines with the things. That lets you use them as makeshift light switches, magic buttons that can trigger your smart home scenes, or any number of other creative uses. Available now at just $14 for a two-pack, the time to give these gizmos a shot might have arrived. See at Amazon Read more on CNET

Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat and an Amazon Echo Dot for $199 (save $100) Chris Monroe/CNET Ecobee has discounted a couple of its connected thermostats, including the current-gen Ecobee4. That model comes with a separate room sensor that lets you track the temperature away from the thermostat, which is really handy if your bedroom runs a little too warm or a little too cold at night. It also has Amazon's Alexa built right in. It usually sells for $249, but you'll find it for $199 online at Amazon and on Ecobee's website. That said, the best place to buy it is at Best Buy, where you'll also get a brand-new Amazon Echo Dot thrown into the deal for good measure. That's a fantastic offer. Oh, and if you're a Costco member, you can score the Ecobee4 with two remote sensors for $180. It doesn't come with a free Echo Dot, but you'll be able to snag one of those for $24 from Amazon -- do that, and you'll basically be getting the Best Buy deal with an extra room sensor for $4 (hat-tip to Dave Zatz). If you don't care about using your thermostat as an Alexa access point, you can save even more by going with the previous-gen Ecobee3 Lite, which Ecobee is currently offering for $139, or $30 off. Like the current-gen model, it works with remote sensors and with Google, Siri and Alexa for voice controls. The only real difference is that it doesn't have Alexa built in. By the way, you'll find that same $30-off deal listed on Amazon. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Ecobee Switch Plus for $79 (save $20) Chris Monroe/CNET Ecobee didn't just put Alexa into a thermostat -- they put Amazon's assistant into this teeny tiny light switch with a built-in microphone and speaker, too. It's marked down by $20. Amazon and Best Buy have deals of their own going as well, to varying degrees. See at Ecobee Read the CNET review

Ecobee Room Sensor two-pack for $40 (save $40) New for Cyber Monday, Ecobee is also offering half off a two-pack of wireless room sensors that pair with the thermostat to help it track the temperature in multiple parts of your house. The company tells us it's the first time they've ever been in sale. See at Ecobee Read the CNET Review

Lenovo 8-inch Smart Display for $150 (save $50) Chris Monroe/CNET We've tested all of the impressive new Google Assistant smart displays this year -- Lenovo's was the first, and I think it's still my favorite. Best Buy has the 8-inch version marked down by a hundred bucks for Cyber Monday, bringing the price down to $150, and the deal is live right now -- but only for in-store purchases. That's the same price as the Black Friday deal on the smaller Google Home Hub. Lenovo's larger, 10-inch version of the Smart Display gets marked down as well at Best Buy, at $180 for a savings of $80. I think I'd still rather spend $100 on the 8-inch model, but it's something to consider. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Amazon Fire HD 10 with Show Mode Charging Dock for $190 ($15 off) David Carnoy/CNET The Show Mode charging dock basically transforms your Fire Tablet into an always-on, Echo Show-style smart display. As of right now, you can get the two packaged together for $190, which saves you $15. Already have a Fire HD 10 and just want the dock? Starting now, Amazon's knocking $10 off of the price, bringing the dock's cost down to $45. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo Plus (second-gen) for $150 (save $15) Chris Monroe/CNET The just-released, second-gen Amazon Echo Plus is on sale now for $15 off. It takes the Echo and adds a slight improvement in sound quality, plus a built-in temperature sensor and a Zigbee radio that can connect directly with things like smart lights and smart locks. Amazon will even throw in a free Philips Hue White LED with purchase. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Anova Wi-Fi Sous-Vide Circulator for $100 (save $60) Tyler Lizenby/CNET It usually sells for $160, but right now, Best Buy will sell you Anova's Wi-Fi-equipped sous vide circulator for $100. It's a great way to cook meats to the exact temp of your choosing, and the Wi-Fi lets you monitor the cooking remotely on your phone, even if you aren't at home. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo Show (second-gen) and Wyze Cam for $185 (save $70) Update: As of Mon 26 Nov 5 a.m. PT the item lists on Amazon as in stock, but delivery is delayed until Dec 7. If you'd like an Alexa device that comes with a touchscreen, the second-gen Echo Show is your newest option, and you can score it for $180 on Amazon right now, complete with a free Philips Hue White LED. Best Buy has the same deal available. That said, the better deal might be to spend an extra $5 on this bundle on Amazon that combines the new Echo Show with a Wyze Cam. The two are a great combo -- you can ask Alexa to pull up the video feed on your Show for a quick glance at the backyard, the baby's nursery or anywhere else you've got the Wyze Cam parked. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Canary All-in-One Security Cam for free with purchase of 1-year membership (save $169) Another smart home camera option? This all-in-one doodad from Canary is a night-vision camera that features its own siren and built-in sensors for things like motion and air quality, and it works with Alexa and Google Assistant, too. It usually costs $169, but right now, Canary will give it to you for free if you spend $100 on a one-year membership, which covers up to five Canary devices and unlocks 30 days of running, unlimited clip storage, incident support and an in-app panic button that'll tell Canary to dispatch the police. See at Canary Read the CNET Review

Geeni Switch and Charge Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $15 (save $5) We haven't tested this specific smart plug, but my ol' pal David Priest reviewed an earlier version of Geeni's Wi-Fi smart plug and came away impressed, giving it a four-star review. This one adds in a pair of USB charging ports, and looks like it won't block adjacent outlets. Plus, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant to let you turn anything plugged into it on and off using voice commands. At $15, it might make a great stocking stuffer. See at Home Depot Read the CNET review

Geeni Outdoor Smart Wi-Fi Plug for $20 (save $5) For an extra $5, you could upgrade to Geeni's weatherproofed outdoor smart plug, which would be a really thrifty way to help automate your holiday decorations. Here's what Dave Priest had to say when he reviewed the Energi early last year: "The Geeni Energi stands out as one of the best affordable smart plugs on the market. When further integrations are added, it'll be a fantastic product." Now, the things work with Alexa and Google Assistant, so it sounds like it might be a great time to give Geeni a shot. At any rate, $20 for a well-connected outdoor smart plug is a heck of a deal -- comparable models from names like iDevices typically sell for at least twice as much. See at Home Depot Read the CNET review

Buy a Ring Floodlight Cam, get a free Ring Video Doorbell Ring Floodlight Cam At $249, the Ring Floodlight Cam is a motion-activated set of lights for your home's exterior with a built-in camera. Buy one direct from Ring on Cyber Monday, and the company will throw in a free, first-gen Ring Video Doorbell, giving you two cameras to help keep an eye on things at home. See at Ring Read the CNET Review

iRobot Braava Jet 240 for $170 (save $30) Want a robotic floor cleaner that can mop? iRobot's Braava Jet is one option, and it works with iRobot's app for automated cleaning controls. You can get $30 off right now as a Cyber Monday special on iRobot's website. See at iRobot.com Read the CNET review

LG ThinQ WK9 Xboom Smart Display for $200 (save $100) James Martin/CNET LG just released its own Google Assistant smart display to compete with Lenovo and JBL (and, y'know, Google). And good news! Here at launch, it's already marked down by $100 to fit in with the Cyber Monday crowd. The bad news? LG's full retail price for the thing is a hefty $300, which means that the sale price is $200 -- $100 more than you'll spend for Lenovo's or Google's smart displays this Cyber Monday. We already like those, and it's very hard to imagine that the LG version will be $100 better than either of them. (Let alone $150 better after the sales pass. Yeesh.) Anyway, a deal's a deal, so I'm including it in this rundown, but this one feels about as skippable as it gets. See at LG Read more at CNET

Nest Cam Indoor for $129 (save $70) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Nest's smart security cameras are all pretty solid picks, but they don't come cheap. Fortunately, you'll be able to score a pretty sizable $70 discount on the original Nest Cam Indoor at Best Buy this Cyber Monday, bringing the cost down to $129. It's not the newest model, but it's still a worthy pick, especially at this price. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition for $50 (save $20) Sarah Tew/CNET It usually costs $70, but Amazon will sell you the Echo Dot Kids Edition in any color for $50. If you're looking to buy in bulk for a couple of kids, you can save even more, as Amazon is also offering a three-pack of kid-friendly Echo Dots for $100. That brings the cost for each one down more than 50 percent, and saves you a total of $110. See at Amazon Read more on CNET

Amazon Echo Look for $50 (save $150) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Here's a steep price cut for the Amazon Echo Look, a smart selfie camera with onboard Alexa voice controls and the ability to offer fashion or shopping advice based on your personal style. It usually sells for $200, but you'll be able to nab one for just $50. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Chamberlain MyQ Garage Hub for $60 (save $20) Chamberlain's MyQ Garage controller lets you open or close your garage from your phone, and it works with a bunch of popular smart home platforms. Buy it on Best Buy for $60, saving you $20. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Nest Cam Outdoor for $149 (save $50) Nest Prefer Nest's weatherproofed outdoor camera? The rugged, weather-proof Nest Cam Outdoor typically sells for a steep $199, but you can pick it up for $50 off at Lowe's and Kohl's. See at Lowe's Read the CNET review

Abode Iota All-in-One Smart Security System for $259 (save $70) It was back at CES where we got out first glimpse at Iota, an all-in-one security system from Abode. Along with a night vision camera, it includes built-in Zigbee and Z-Wave hubs that let it connect with things like smart lights and smart locks. Plus it promises to work with Alexa, Google Assistant and -- eventually -- Apple HomeKit, too. The Iota starter kit also comes with an open/closed sensor for your front door and a key fob to arm and disarm the system at the press of a button. Originally priced at $329, the kit is currently marked down to $259 and expected to ship out on Dec. 17. Note that you'll need to pay extra if you want to add 24/7 professional monitoring or a cellular backup. See at Abode Read more on CNET

Cree Connected LED for $12 ($3 off) Tyler Lizenby/CNET It's the smallest discount in this roundup, but hey, nothing wrong with saving a few bucks per bulb if you plan on filling your home with automatable Zigbee smart lights like these. And, despite the fact that they've been out for a few years now, Cree's Connected LEDs, which work with Zigbee controllers like the Philips Hue Bridge and the Amazon Echo Plus, are still some of our favorite bargain bulbs. Look for them on sale at Home Depot this Cyber Monday -- both the soft white and daylight versions, I might add. See at Home Depot Read the CNET review

iRobot Roomba 890 for $350 (save $90) iRobot It's not as good a deal as we saw on Black Friday, but Target has the app-enabled Roomba 890 marked down by $90 for Cyber Monday. That discount brings the price down to $350. Willing to spend a little more? Right now, you can get the top-of-the-line Roomba 960 direct from iRobot for $499, which is $200 off the regular price. See at Target

Lutron Caseta Wireless Dimming Starter Kit for $80 (save $20) Tyler Lizenby/CNET It isn't a huge discount, but Lutron Caseta is still my top pick among smart light switches. You'll find this one-switch starter kit that comes with the Lutron Bridge for $20 at Home Depot. See at Home Depot Read the CNET review

Netgear Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Starter Kit for $580 (save $220) Chris Monroe/CNET If you want current-gen cameras from Netgear, Best Buy has the newer version of the Arlo cameras available in a four-camera starter kit for $580. That sounds like a lot, but this kit usually sells for $800. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Philips Hue Lightstrips for $60 (save $30) Colin West McDonald/CNET If you've already got a Hue Bridge and just want to expand your system, these Hue Lightstrips look great beneath cabinets and behind TVs, and $60 is about as low as they ever sell for. See at Best Buy Read CNET's first take

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Bulb for $40 (save $10) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Just want to expand your existing Hue setup with an additional color-changing light bulb or two? Best Buy is selling them for $40 each, a savings of $10. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Philips Hue White LED four-pack for $40 (save $10) Amazon If you don't care about the colors and just want to fill out your home with automatable white light, this four-pack of plain, vanilla Philips Hue White bulbs is selling for $40 at Best Buy. This four-pack usually sells for $50, which is already a pretty good deal. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Buy a Philips Hue 4-Bulb White and Color Starter Kit, get a free $50 Target gift card If you buy a four-bulb Philips Hue White and Color Starter Kit from Target this Cyber Monday, the retailer will throw in a free $50 gift card. See at Target Read the CNET review

Eufy RoboVac 30C for $210 (save $90) Ry Crist/CNET Eufy is a smart home-centric offshoot brand from Anker, and this fall, it announced a new, app-enabled robot vacuum that works with Alexa and the Google Assistant for $300 -- significantly less than similar connected cleaners from names like Neato and Roomba. Today, you can get that Eufy RoboVac 30C for even less, just $210, on Amazon. Update, Nov. 27: This deal is no longer in stock. See at Amazon Read more on CNET

Sensibo Sky Air Conditioner Controller for $89 (save $29) If the turn toward colder weather already has you thinking ahead to next summer, then maybe the time is right to score a deal on a smart air conditioner controller. If so, you're in luck because the Sensibo Sky, which smartens up dumb AC units to let you automate them as you come and go, will be available for about $30 less than usual. Along with app-enabled automation, Sensibo lets you control the cool with voice commands using Alexa or Google Assistant. And yes, you can use it to automate a heater, too. Bonus -- you can pay a slightly lower $83 each if you buy a Sensibo three-pack ($245 total), but you'll have to buy directly from the Sensibo website. Update: This deal is no longer available on Amazon. See at Amazon Read more on CNET

Brewie Plus Beer-Making Machine for $1,599 (save $900) Brewie It's not often that you get to save $900 on a single smart home gadget, but that's exactly what you're getting if you buy the Brewie Plus direct from Brewie. The Wi-Fi equipped beer-making machine helps you monitor and control the entire brewing process to help ensure better-tasting homebrews. It usually costs a hefty $2,499, but you can snag the deal until the end of Cyber Monday. Update: This deal is no longer available. See at Brewie Read the CNET review

Sonos Beam Soundbar with Alexa for $350 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy is also offering the Sonos Beam, an Alexa-equipped sound bar, at a savings of $50. Update: This deal is no longer available. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Sonos One Smart Speaker for $175 (save $25) Sarah Tew/CNET With built-in Alexa controls and Google Assistant controls coming next year, the platform-agnostic, premium-sounding Sonos One hits the smart speaker sweet spot at its usual price of $200. Scoring one for $25 off at Best Buy sounds just fine to me. Update: This deal is no longer available. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

SimpliSafe Home Security Systems with SimpliCam for $170 (save $200) Chris Monroe/CNET Best Buy's also offering nice discounts on SimpliSafe home security packages, which usually start at $270 but is available starting at $170. On top of that, Best Buy will throw in a free standalone SimpliCam with your purchase. At the start of November, Best Buy was also offering a free video doorbell with these kits, but they seem to have yanked that deal away and replaced it with the SimpliCam deal. Damn. Still, that's a lot of value for a very strong security system that's won multiple Editors' Choice Awards here on CNET. Typically, a baseline SimpliSafe kit and SimpliCam would cost you about $370. Another option available right now: Ordering direct from SimpliSafe's website, where all kits and accessories are 25 percent off until the end of Cyber Monday. That includes full systems and standalone add-ons like the SimpliSafe video doorbell, which would be a nice addition to the discounted kits that you can get at Best Buy. Update: This deal is no longer available. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Sengled Element 3-Bulb Starter Kit for $30 (save $20) Sengled If you're looking for a good deal on smart bulbs, you might consider jumping on this Sengled Element starter kit, which is available at Best Buy for just $30. With three bulbs and the Zigbee hub that controls them, that's cheaper than the two-bulb starter kit usually sells for. Update: This deal is no longer available. See at Best Buy

Nest Learning Thermostat (third-gen) for $179 (save $70) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Nest's smart thermostat is basically an icon of the smart home at this point. If you've been holding out for the right price to make the upgrade in your own smart home, then perhaps this $70 Cyber Monday discount from Target will do the trick. Update: This deal is no longer available. See at Target Read the CNET review

Nanoleaf Rhythm Starter Kit for $180 (save $50) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Best Buy has the Nanoleaf Rhythm starter kit for $50 off. You'll find the same deal at Home Depot. No matter where you get it, that's a good deal on this weirdly likable smart lighting kit, which includes nine triangular, color-changing LED panels that stick to your walls, plus a microphone-equipped Rhythm accessory that syncs lighting changes with whatever music you're listening to. Just keep in mind that new, square-shaped Nanoleaf Canvas panels are scheduled for release in early December, so you've got new options coming very soon that might be worth waiting for. Update: This deal is no longer available. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Facebook Portal (10-inch) for $150 (save $50) James Martin/CNET It's brand-spankin'-new, but the Facebook Portal video chatting hub has a Cyber Monday discount at Best Buy. You can get the smaller, 10-inch version for $50 off. You'll find the same deal online on Amazon and, of course, on Facebook. Update: This deal is no longer available. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo Spot for $90 (save $40) Tyler Lizenby/CNET Another Alexa touchscreen option: the semispherical Amazon Echo Spot, which might rightly claim to be the smartest alarm clock ever. You can score it for $90, a saving of $40. Best Buy is offering the same deal. If you'd like to double down, Amazon is offering a two-pack of Echo Spots for $160. That's a saving of $100 -- and $10 less per Spot. You'll see the discount once you've got the Spots in your cart. Update: This deal is no longer available. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Amazon Echo Dot (second-gen) for $20 (save $10) Ian Knighton/CNET Amazon already cut the price of the last-gen Echo Dot down to $30 when the new one came out last month, but the company has marked it down by $10 for Cyber Monday, bringing the price all the way down to $20. I don't know why you wouldn't just pay the extra $4 for this year's model, which offers a noticeable uptick in sound quality, but hey, maybe you're just going to connect the thing to an external audio setup anyway. In that case, this might be the deal for you. Update: This deal is no longer available. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 3-Bulb Starter Kit with Remote for $120 (save $70) This Philips Hue starter kit includes three color-changing bulbs, a wireless remote that docks on the wall like a light switch when you aren't using it and the all-important Philips Hue Bridge that needs to stay plugged into your router in order to control the lights from your phone or sync them with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. It usually costs $190, but Best Buy will sell it for $120, and the deal is live now. That's a terrific deal -- $30 less than you'd typically pay for just the bulbs. Update: This deal is no longer available. See at Best Buy Read the CNET review

Google Home Mini smart speaker for $25 (save $25) James Martin/CNET Like most stores that carry it, Walmart is offering the Google Home Mini on its own for half off. It doesn't come with a free bulb so it's not quite as good a deal as you'll find at Lowe's, but Walmart does have the new aqua-colored version as an exclusive, which is why I'm giving it a separate mention here. Update: This deal is no longer available. See at Walmart Read more on CNET

Ring Alarm Five-piece Starter Kit for $159 (save $40) Ring It usually sells for $199, but Amazon has marked the Ring Alarm Five-piece Starter Kit down to $159, saving you $40. Update: This deal is no longer available. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Google Home Mini and C by GE Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $25 (save $30) Chris Monroe/CNET The Google Home Mini smart speaker is available for $25 at outlets like Target, but the best deal we've seen comes from Lowe's, where the same $25 will get you the Home Mini packaged with a free C by GE Bluetooth smart bulb. This combo is designed to work right out of the box, so as soon as you screw the bulb in and turn it on, it'll automatically pair with Google Assistant for voice controls. Update, Nov. 27: This deal is no longer available. See at Lowe's Read more on CNET

Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen) for $139 (save $110) Chris Monroe/CNET Here's one of the best smart home deals we've seen this year: the Ring Video Doorbell 2 with a new, third-gen Amazon Echo Dot for a total of $140. The Ring on its own usually sells for $200, so this is a particularly good value if you've been itching for an upgrade at your front door. This deal is no longer available on Amazon. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Google Home Mini and Chromecast Bundle for $45 (save $29) Walmart Walmart is also offering the Google Home Mini packaged with a Chromecast media streamer for $45 total, which is about 30 bucks off the combo's usual price. These two are a good pair -- plug the Chromecast into your TV and you'll be able to tell the Home Mini things like, "OK, Google, play The Great British Baking Show on Netflix," plus other nifty tricks. Walmart calls this deal an exclusive with $15 Vudu movie credit, but Jet.com is offering this same bundle at the same price (without the Vudu credit). Update: This deal is no longer available. See at Walmart Read more on CNET

