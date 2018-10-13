These coffee makers keep the cold brew flowing

Enlarge Image CNET

Cold brew coffee is sweet, strong and packed with flavor. Those are just a few reasons this delicious drink is so hard to resist. Cafes and restaurants know that too. They'll try to tempt you into paying exorbitant prices for it. Don't give in to them. Thanks to a growing number of home cold brewers, it's never been easier to whip up batches yourself.

Some gadgets even create cold brew in a fraction of the time it usually takes. The $109 Gourmia Cold Brew and $129 Dash Rapid are excellent examples. Both countertop machines complete the process in minutes, not hours.

And if you'd rather not spend that much, there are plenty of cheaper alternatives. Oxo's $49 brewer is affordable, simple to operate, and makes excellent cold brew concentrate. Likewise, the $24 Takeya and $30 Bialetti pitchers also have prices that are easy to swallow. Traditional cold brewers like those require at least 12 hours to produce their beverages, but devotees will tell you the stuff is worth the wait.

And, no matter how you prefer your chilled coffee -- ultra concentrated, ready yesterday, or with minimal hassle -- there's a cold brew coffee maker here that'll fit your needs perfectly.

Bialetti Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Made to live in your fridge, the affordable Bialetti Cold Brew pitcher pours directly into glasses. Its internal filter basket has a wide mouth that accepts grounds without making a mess. The concentrated brew it makes is also strong, rich and packed with pleasant coffee flavor. The main drawback with this brewer is you need to drain its filter by hand.

Read CNET's full review of the Bialetti Cold Brew Coffee Maker.

Dash Rapid Cold Brew System

The $129 Dash Rapid is part of a new wave of fast cold brew coffee makers. It uses an electric pump to create internal vacuum pressure. This pressure causes water to circulate between a pitcher, through coffee grounds within a filter chamber and back. The machine runs the loop continuously during the brewing process. Afterwards, in as little as five minutes, brewed coffee returns to the Dash's carafe. As cold brew goes, what the Dash makes is a bit weak. That said, it's drinkable and fits the bill if speed is your priority.

Read more about the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System.

Espro Press P5

One tried-and-true method for making cold brew is to use a french press. One drawback to these simple contraptions though is they tend to have poor filters. The result is often a gritty drink -- solid coffee grounds suspended in liquid solution. The $60 Espro Press P5 tackles that problem by using a dual strainer. The extra level of filtration helps the P5 create cold brew (or hot) that's wonderfully smooth and flavorful. However, the beverage the Espro brews isn't as concentrated as what other products make. Another detractor is the Espro's price. It costs twice as much as an ordinary french press.

Read CNET's full review of the Espro Press P5.

Filtron Cold Water Coffee Brewer

Looking for an affordable way to cold brew in big batches? The $40 Filtron Cold Water Coffee Brewer creates full 36-ounce carafes of potent coffee concentrate. Rich and tasty, the quality of beverage you get from the Filtron is excellent too. Just be warned: Its relatively complicated setup and large size demands lots of counter space.

Read CNET's full review of the Filtron Cold Water Coffee Brewer.

Gourmia Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Need your tall glass of cold brew fast? Then the $109 Gourmia Cold Brew Coffee Maker is right up your alley. The vacuum pump powered, electric appliance can brew your beverage in 4 minutes flat. That's a ridiculously short time to create cold brew, but as you might expect, the flavor of those 4-minute brews is weak. Fortunately, maxing the brew time out to 15 minutes produces a much stronger drink. And that's still not long to wait compared to the 12 hours cold brewing usually takes.

Read CNET's full review of the Gourmia Cold Brew Coffee Maker.

Oxo Cold Brew Coffee Maker

A breeze to operate, the $49 Oxo Cold Brew Coffee Maker offers an easy way to steep and strain grounds at room temperature. The cold brew it makes is consistently strong, sweet and delicious. And to add an additional layer of filtration, Oxo bundles paper filters that can aid the brewer's metal strainer.

Read CNET's full review of the Oxo Cold Brew Coffee Maker.

Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Outside of an old school mason jar, it's hard to beat the low price of this Takeya cold coffee brewer. The $25 pitcher has a slim profile made to slide into refrigerator door shelves. It's also easy to clean and makes solidly satisfying cold brew. If you want strong, concentrated coffee though, the Takeya Cold Brew isn't your cup of tea. It brews a weaker drink than other similar products.

Read CNET's full review of the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker.

Toddy Cold Brew System

With a simple design and few parts, the $40 Toddy offers an affordable way to create large amounts of quality cold brew. The Toddy uses special felt filters though, and comes with just one in the box. It's a tall contraption, too, so it won't fit underneath low kitchen cabinets. Brewing with the Toddy is also a manual affair, and takes some practice to perfect.

Read CNET's full review of the Toddy Cold Brew System.

