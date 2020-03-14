Google's Chrome's operating system excels when it comes to the basics, and a Chromebook laptop is worth considering for both work and home because they are great for watching movies, listening to music, playing Chromebook games and, of course, browsing the internet. Because Chrome is a browser-based OS, it's naturally suited for the cloud-based services prevalent in modern work life. All of this is doubly true if you're already immersed in Google's ecosystem, which extends from apps such as Gmail, Google Drive, Google Play and Google Docs, to the Pixel phone or one of the company's smart home devices. But with so many great options out there, buying a Chromebook can be overwhelming. To determine the best Chromebook device for you, take a look at the current landscape of the marketplace.

The advantages of Chrome extend beyond its pan-Google integration. Chrome is also free, insofar as anything online is free, and Chrome is dead simple. An Apple laptop, featuring the terrific MacOS operating system, is significantly more expensive than the average Chromebook laptop (which, of course, runs Chrome). And though an entry-level Dell or HP laptop may cost only a few hundred bucks, you're stuck with Windows 10 -- an OS that's far less elegant (and that's being polite about working with a Windows laptop).

Even the best Chromebooks have their limits, however. You can't install Photoshop, Steam or any other Windows- or Mac-dependent applications. If you rely on a technical application for work, you may need a Mac or Windows machine and might not want to buy a Chromebook laptop. Likewise, if you're a college student who runs specialized programs or non-web-based software for exams, even the best Chromebook laptop out there may not be a good fit for students. Additionally, the built-in storage can be lacking.

On the other hand, all Chromebook models are effectively malware-free -- there's not much of an OS to even infect -- making them perfect for environments where multiple users share the same laptop. Just sign in with your Gmail address, and you're good to go.

The list below represents the best Chromebooks we've reviewed. Each best Chromebook pick is independently chosen by our editors.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for the best Chromebook with a big screen display, the HP Chromebook 15 is an affordable Chromebook that delivers with a 15.6-inch IPS touch screen. In addition to the hefty screen size, it also provides hours and hours of great battery life, loud speakers, a backlit keyboard (a keyboard with a number pad as well as a Delete key) and plenty of power to get you through the basics. That noted, Asus, Acer and Lenovo also sell 15-inch screen Chromebook laptops in the same approximate price range that are worth a look. But in the end, we prefer the premium look and feel of the HP, which only complement the big screen. The big screen additionally makes this a good Chromebook for anyone who wants to binge a little Netflix when they're not working. Read our HP Chromebook 15 (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 further expands the boundaries of what you can expect from the best Chromebook. The standout feature is a terrific convertible, 15.6-inch, 4K screen display -- but it also provides hours and hours of battery life, a complement of solid components and a sturdy, tasteful aluminum chassis. And like most Chromebooks, it costs hundreds less than a similarly configured Windows counterpart. The big screen additionally makes this a good Chromebook for anyone who wants to binge a little Netflix when they're not working. Read our Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET HP's x2 is a terrific laptop with a great detachable touch screen display, a keyboard that's comfortable to type on and surprisingly peppy performance. And it doubles as a fabulous standalone in tablet mode -- thin and lightweight, with a screen responsive to touch and stylus, and perceptive to orientation. Battery life in this lightweight Chromebook is respectable. Plus -- and this is a big one when it comes to choosing the best Chromebook for your needs -- it comes with stylus and keyboard included at a time when many premium hybrids insist you buy a stylus and keyboard separately. The trackpad on this model is also quite nice. Read our HP Chromebook x2 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET More than just your average premium Chromebook, the 714 has an all-aluminum chassis with military-grade durability to survive drops from up to 48 inches (122 cm) and downward force up to 132 pounds (60 kg) -- making it a good chromebook for people who might not be all that gentle with their devices.. It's also certified Citrix Ready, so it works with Citrix's business solutions including Citrix Receiver and XenApp and XenDesktop apps. Plus, this is the first Chromebook with a fingerprint reader, which makes switching between users a breeze. Read our Acer Chromebook 714 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET In January, Asus announced the Flip C434. It replaced the Asus Chromebook C302 -- a breakout hit that was long the top-ranked bestseller in Amazon's two-in-one category (it's since slipped to no. 2). Starting around $540, the Asus C434 has a brushed-aluminum design, 14-inch high-resolution screen and twice as much RAM and storage as its predecessor, in addition to more powerful Intel processor options. See more about the Asus Chromebook C434.

James Martin/CNET Everyone looking to buy a Chromebook should know that Google makes its own version of the device, of course. The Pixelbook is a sleek convertible that works as both a laptop and a tablet. Among its standout features are the sharp, bright multi-touch screen and blazing fast, lag-free performance, courtesy of many a higher-end Intel processor that are about as powerful as you'll find in a touch screen Chromebook. But the Pixelbook is not a cheap Chromebook, starting around $1,000, and that doesn't include the Pixelbook Pen stylus that costs an additional $99. Introduced in 2017, the Pixelbook is a little long in the tooth now, and its successor, the Pixelbook Go, will be available at the end of October. Bottom line: You're better off waiting for the more affordable Chromebook buy, the Pixelbook Go, which will start at $649. See the Pixelbook review.

