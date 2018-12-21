Best gifts under $50 that will still arrive before Christmas

OK, we're in crunch time now -- a final weekend, and then it's Christmas Eve. But unlike the old days, Amazon is still promising "in time for Christmas" delivery on a decent amount of stuff. To that end, we've pulled together a handful of highly recommended gadgets that you can score for under $50 that -- as of Friday morning -- Amazon says will still arrive in time for the big day.

Looking for more? I have plenty more in my full round up. I also did the best tech gifts under $100 if you're willing to step up and spend a little more -- but unlike the products listed here, those aren't necessarily promising delivery by Dec. 24.

Tribit XFree Tune Sarah Tew/CNET You'd be hard-pressed to find a better-sounding -- and better built -- full-size Bluetooth headphone for under $50 than the Tribit XFree Tune, which retails for $50 at Amazon (with case). See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet Most bargain tablets are trash. The Fire HD 8 is the exception to the rule, and the only one in this price range we can recommend. Normally $80, it's marked down to $50. See at Amazon Read the Fire HD 8 (2018) review

Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen) Ben Fox Rubin/CNET While the third-generation Echo Dot still doesn't sound as good as larger speakers, it does sound better than its predecessor and has a more refined design. Its list price is $50, but you can still snag it on sale for $30. See at Amazon Read the Echo Dot (2018) review

Tribit XSound Go Sarah Tew/CNET Another candidate for best value wireless speaker, the Tribit XSound Go is one of the best ones for the money -- about $32 at Amazon, depending on which color you choose. See at Amazon Read the Tribit XSound Go review

Kingston Nucleum USB-C Hub Sarah Tew/CNET If you've got a USB-C laptop like the new MacBook Air with limited connectivity options, this seven-in-one USB-C Hub from Kingston gives you a lot more ports to play with. See at Amazon

