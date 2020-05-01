Our favorite chocolate subscriptions services in 2020

Deal Savings Price











Show more (3 items)

Getting a surprise gift in the mail is sheer joy and so is chocolate. Now, close your eyes and imagine these concepts melted into one glorious delivery happening every...single...month. Heaven, right? Chocolate-of-the-month clubs -- also known as chocolate boxes or chocolate subscription services -- may very well be the best invention yet but like any great idea, it's bound to be replicated. That means there are a whole lot of chocolate subscriptions to choose from but which is the best chocolate delivery service for you (or the awfully lucky person you're gifting it to)? We combed through the many online chocolate-of-the-month clubs and subscription boxes to suss out what they offer and help you decide which one is best.

Oh, and did we mention a chocolate subscription box is the perfect Mother's Day gift? For one, gourmet chocolate is the ultimate splurge sweet and a well-known favorite of moms but, also, a subscription gift will remind her every month just how thoughtful a kid she's raised. That's it. You win. Those other siblings can just pack it up and go home now.

Read more: More chocolate and other sweet gifts for mom

From subscription boxes specializing in high-end chocolate bars to those offering dark chocolate, milk chocolate and even white chocolate creations, there is a little something for any chocolate lover. There are even subscription boxes available for those who want a little more than just chocolate with mix-ins like artisan pickles and salty, savory snacks. Most chocolate subscriptions boxes are available in three, six or 12-month deliveries per year and vary in price, starting as low as $30. To find your perfect self-splurge o Mother's Day gift, check out the best chocolate of the month clubs and chocolate subscription services in 2020.

Bar & Cocoa This chocolate of the month club specializes in quality, small-batch gourmet chocolate bars from around the world. Don't expect any chocolate truffles or bonbons, just lots of good, often single-origin dark chocolate from every corner of the globe. A 3-month subscription for Bar & Cocoa starts at $129 and includes shipping.

Crate Joy Crate Joy is an online marketplace for snack boxes and subscription services, so they've got a slew of monthly chocolate clubs and subscription boxes you can choose from a variety of price points. Try artisanal chocolate creations made with gourmet ingredients with the Original Gourmet Chocolate Club or go for the Bean to Bar Club, which focuses on good-yet-simple, artisanal chocolate bars.

Jackie's Chocolate Jackie's chocolate boxes come monthly and are filled with fun things like chocolate crunchy nuts, chewy caramels, fluffy marshmallows and creamy, fruit-filled bonbons. With decadent artisan dark chocolate, milk chocolate and even some white chocolate, this is a good option for the chocoholic who covets variety. You'll get about 15 chocolates per box for $29.95 per month and you can pause, skip or cancel your subscription at any time. Jackie's also offers sugar-free chocolate, if you are so inclined.

Ethel M The M in Ethel M stands for Mars -- yes, that Mars -- so you know the chocolate making pedigree here is serious. This west coast chocolatier has been churning out truffles, bonbons and other chocolate creations for decades. They can be purchased in the brand's brick-and-mortar stores (mostly in Nevada) or online. Subscribe to the chocolate club and receive deliveries for three, six or 12 months. Ethel M's chief chocolatier (ok, how do I get this job?) curates special monthly mixes of premium Ethel M Chocolate pieces and Ethel M adds other chocolate goodies into the mix, like candy bars, samplers, tasting notes, pairing tips and more. Subscriptions start at $50 per month.

Vosges While Simply Chocolate isn't a subscription box service like the rest, it is one of the best online chocolate marketplaces, carrying many top producers and lots of wonderful chocolate gift ideas. You can shop the store by brand, with heavy-hitters like Godiva, Vosges, Max Brenner and Neuhaus. Or peruse the collections, perfect if you're looking for something specific like a novelty chocolate gift, chocolate-themed gift basket or chocolate & wine pairing.

Candy Club We've written about Candy Club as one of the best snack boxes of 2020, and for good reason. The online candy shop and subscription service has one of the largest selections of candy anywhere—and that includes plenty of chocolate. You can order a one-time gift or monthly subscription of boxes with six 6- or 13-ounce candy cups filled with milk chocolate truffles, dark chocolate peanut butter cup, salty chocolate-covered pretzels, and more. Subscriptions to Candy Club are as low as $30 per month when you sign up for six months.

Harry & David's Harry & David have been at the forefront of gourmet food delivery for decades, and they've got the chocolate club thing covered, too. Starting at just $99 (total), you can get three, six, or 12 months of high-end chocolate deliveries with everything from tried-and-true favorites like signature chocolate cherries, to more unusual treats like truffles inspired by classic cocktails. One nice thing about this Harry & David's chocolate club is you can see all 12 months' worth of chocolate deliveries upfront so there are no disappointments -- which is perfect for a gift, but less so if you were hoping to surprise yourself every month.