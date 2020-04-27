The best chef's knives of 2020

There's a reason chefs tote their knives around with them: kitchens and appliances may vary, but the well-loved chef's knife is irreplaceable. It's true for home cooks, too. I invested in a chef's knife after college and have used it almost everyday since -- from slicing fruit to chopping onions to mincing garlic. At this point, my knife feels like an extension of my arm when I'm prepping food.

But a chef's knife is an investment. And $150 can feel like a lot for a good knife -- let alone for one you end up disliking. So before swiping "buy" on Amazon or tossing the cheapest knife in the cart on your next outing, it's important to think about two questions: what does a chef's knife offer, and what do you need it for in the kitchen?

David Priest/CNET

High-quality chef's knives above all offer versatility. Unless you spend considerable time deboning fish or peeling pears, a chef's knife should be able to accomplish 95% of your knife needs. So it should feel good to use -- properly weighty, but not heavy enough to make using it tiring; well balanced between the handle and the blade; durable, since it gets so much use; and of course, consistently sharp.

The second question -- what you need -- is a little harder to answer. Luckily, I've tested some of the most popular chef's knives on the market, and below are the best picks for every kind of home cook.

David Priest/CNET $150 feels a little steep, but Wusthof's 8-inch classic chef's knife is a workhorse in the kitchen. It's one of the weightiest knives I tested, which helps it slice more delicate foods such as tomatoes as effortlessly as warm butter. The weight helps guide the blade in consistent movements as you use it, but the Wusthof isn't so heavy that you ever feel controlled by the blade. Really what this comes down to is balance: the Wusthof classic is perfectly balanced between the handle and blade, and it has a heel to protect your fingers, which makes it feel all the safer to wield. One of the best measures of how comfortable a knife feels in your hand is breaking down a chicken -- as it requires many types of cuts across skin, meat, fat and cartilage. When I used the Wusthof to break down a bird, it felt as though I'd been using the knife for years. I didn't make a single errant cut or awkward motion. Basically, this knife is top-to-bottom one of the best available at a reasonable price. It's versatile and comfortable, and its high-carbon steel forged blade will keep a super-sharp edge as well or better than any other knife in this price range.

David Priest/CNET For $50, J.A. Henckels' Zwilling Gourmet 8-inch Chef's knife is a great budget option. It doesn't have the heel of a heavier-duty knife like the Wusthof or J.A. Henckels Classic, but it's well-balanced and makes clean cuts on tomatoes and herbs, makes quick work of dicing onions and breaks down a chicken with relative ease. The Zwilling Gourmet is a stamped blade, rather than a forged one, which means it likely won't hold its edge as long as the Wusthof. It's also lighter, which means your hand won't be guided quite as well through a tomato or similarly delicate food. All that said, the Zwilling's cuts were consistently clean, it felt comfortable in my hand, and for $50, I'd be more than happy to add this knife to my kitchen.

David Priest/CNET Hands-down, the biggest surprise of my testing was the performance of Mercer's $16 Cullinary Millenia 8-inch chef's knife. It's not as well made as the Zwilling or Wusthof blades -- both of which feature long-lasting full-tang design (the knife's metal travels all the way from the tip of the blade to the butt of the handle in a single piece). But the handle design is perfect for teaching beginners how to hold and use a chef's knife, guiding your thumb and index finger to the base of the blade. It's well-balanced and honestly felt the most like an extension of my arm as I prepped various veggies, fruits and meats in my tests. The light weight and cheap design mean you don't get the long life or the full versatility you'd get from a workhorse like the Wusthof, but if you're wanting a starter chef's knife to learn for six months while you save for a bigger investment, the Mercer really is a great product.

How we tested

Our procedures blended five tests -- slicing tomatoes, dicing onions, mincing leafy herbs, chopping carrots and breaking down chickens -- each with a 1-to-10 rating, with more general use and observation. I wanted to approach the procedures as the average home cook would, focusing on general use and experience. I also avoided over-emphasizing sharpness, as factory-sharpness doesn't really tell you much about a blade beyond its first few weeks or months of use.

In fact, you'll likely want to invest in a sharpener once you buy a chef's knife. I wrote about knife sharpeners in a separate story. We've also written about how to sharpen a knife correctly.

I took into account the type of steel used in the knife's construction (most are high-carbon steel), the method (whether it was forged or stamped) and the general design (full-tang knives, for instance, last longer than blades attached to a distinct handle).

Beyond its measurable performance with various foods, I approached each knife as a package -- experiencing how its weight and balance came together to create an experience that either felt intuitive or awkward.

The rest of the field

Overall, we tested nine of the most popular chef's knives for home cooks, including Victorinox, Kitchenaid, Cuisinart, Homefavor, Farberware, Zwilling, J.A. Henckels, Wusthof and Mercer. (Note: I focused on the most popular knives at various U.S. retailers, but the is also well regarded, if not a best seller. I will update this list with a Mac Knife evaluation as soon as I can acquire one). Of these knives, most were solidly designed, and only one stood out as really bad.

Wusthof and Zwilling were my stand-out favorites for quality and performance, though Mercer and to a lesser degree offered solid performance and well-balanced products for beginners looking for a bargain (Victorinox gets a lot of love online for its price tag and balance, but it's more expensive than the $16 Mercer and not quite as well balanced).

David Priest/CNET

's and s knives were sturdier than the cheaper competitors, but they didn't stand out in any single category.

The $50 , which seems like a natural winner given its reasonable price tag and similar design to the more expensive Wusthof classic, really disappointed me. It's another workhorse of a knife, but its butt is heavier than it should be, so heavy prep gets tiring and mincing feels awkward.

Finally, 's knife was the worst of the bunch: it is so poorly balanced, in fact, that I stopped the chicken test midway through for fear of cutting myself. The handle is extremely light, which leaves the center of balance for the knife an inch or two down the blade. That makes almost every type of prep, from slicing and dicing to mincing and chicken boning, feel awkward at best and dangerous at worst. In short, don't buy this knife.

A chef's knife can be your best friend in the kitchen -- if you find the right fit. So take your time, figure out exactly what you need from your chef's knife, and make an investment. You could keep buying those generic $10 knives from the store every time your knife gets dull, but if you're really serious about upping your kitchen game, a high-quality chef's knife is one of the best investments you can make.