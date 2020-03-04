Best cheap Amazon Alexa devices for 2020

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Ten years ago, smart homes were expensive, with the original Nest Learning Thermostat ( ) clocking in at $250 and the original Amazon Echo ( ) costing $180. So the prospect of setting up a voice assistant-driven home -- filled with connected lights, cameras, doorbells and various sensors -- was untenable for many consumers.

But it's 2020, and smart homes are more affordable than ever. Not only can you get an Alexa-voiced device for $20, but you can get all the things Alexa controls for super-cheap prices, too. In fact, you can make an Alexa-powered smart home for less than the original Echo cost. Here are the cheapest and best products to do it.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET The best, cheapest smart speaker Amazon offers is the ever-solid Echo Dot. Their newest generation has impressive sound quality and all the smarts of the higher end speakers. Not only is the Dot a reasonable $50, but you can also catch it on sale for $25 often. Read our Echo Dot (3rd Gen) review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The $90 Echo Show 5 brings all the visual smarts of Amazon's other smart displays on a compact screen that fits in on your bedside table. You can find it on sale for $50 fairly often, and it gives you a screen to display the feeds of smart cams -- not to mention controlling smart devices with the tap of a finger, rather than voice commands. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon offers a number of other devices that add Alexa to you cars, home and other spaces, and one of the best of these is the Echo Flex, a $25 plug that brings Alexa to any place with an outlet. It brings all the smarts of the voice assistant, plus a modular design that allows the use of motion-sensing and night light attachments. Read our Amazon Echo Flex review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Wyze Cam is one of the best super-cheap devices out there, with a tiny $20 price tag and an impressive set of features. With the second version of the camera, you can check your live feed on Amazon smart displays. Read our Wyze Cam review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Another surprisingly affordable smart home gadget from Wyze is the $8 Bulb, which you can control with Alexa. These bulbs give you many of the smarts of a Philips Hue or Lifx bulb (thought the features are a little more spare), and they work nicely with Amazon's smart home ecosystem. Read our Wyze Bulb review.