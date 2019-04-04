Best cases for Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10E

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

The Samsung Galaxy is up to number 10 and instead of two sizes, this go round it actually comes in three. Whether you bought the small (S10E), medium (S10) or large (S10 Plus), there are plenty of cases out there for it. Here are some of our current favorites, some of which are based on our experience with the preceding S9 versions.

I'll be adding more as new candidates appear.

Tough but relatively slim

Speck Presidio Pro Sarah Tew/CNET Available in multiple color options, the Presidio Grip has a soft-to-the-touch finish that's nice and grippy. Speck calls it a "no-slip grip." Like Speck's bulkier Presidio Sport line, it also has Microban antimicrobial technology, which is supposed to "inhibit the growth bacteria that causes stains and odors." It's a little expensive at $40 but it is one of the best Galaxy S10 cases. See at Amazon

OtterBox Symmetry Series Sarah Tew/CNET The OtterBox Symmetry Series is the company's most stylish case and is both fairly slim and protective (it's similar to Speck's cases, which certainly influenced OtterBox's design). It comes in a variety of color options, including a translucent "Clear" version, and starts at $40. See at Amazon

Gear4 Piccadilly Sarah Tew/CNET I like several of Gear4's cases, including the translucent Piccadilly, which comes in a few different design options, as well as the Gear4 Battersea. All of Gear4's cases feature a lining of the company's special D3O shock-absorbing material. The Piccadilly starts at $30. See at Amazon

Speck Presidio Grip Sarah Tew/CNET Speck's popular Presidio Grip cases are available for the various versions of the S10 in a variety of colors, including the flashier Glitter model. They start at $35. See at Amazon

Wallet and folio cases

OtterBox Strada Sarah Tew/CNET One of my favorite folio cases -- the OtterBox Strada -- is back for the Galaxy S10 (I used one on a Galaxy S9 Plus for a while). It's highly protective and has a card slot on the inside of the cover that allows you to store a single credit card and perhaps a driver's license or some money. It's available in brown or black and while it has a high list price of $70, you get for less than $50 online. Its only downside is that it doesn't fold back into a kickstand for watching videos on your phone. See at Amazon

Gear4 Oxford Sarah Tew/CNET The Oxford is Gear4's folio case, which does convert into a kickstand and has a slot to store a credit card and cash. It, too, uses the company's D30 material. See at Amazon

Silk Wallet Slayer Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for an inexpensive wallet case, Silk sells the Wallet Slayer for $15. There's nothing terribly fancy about it, but it fits three credit cards and some cash. Also, thanks to a slot on the back of the case, you can use a credit card to prop up your phone for video watching. See at Amazon

Tough cases

X-Doria Defense Shield Series Sarah Tew/CNET X-Doria's Defense Shield Series comes in a few different variations. For a tough case that the company says is "certified to exceed MIL-STD-810G military grade drop-test standards for drops up to 3m (10 ft)," it isn't too bulky. I personally like the iridescent model (on the right in the photo). See at Amazon

OtterBox Pursuit Series Sarah Tew/CNET Over the years I've regularly included OtterBox's Defense Series cases in best cases roundups, but it's become a little too bulky for my tough case tastes. OtterBox's Pursuit Series feels and looks like a sleeker version of the Defender Series. It comes in three colors and its only drawback is that it's expensive at $70. Look for this one to come down in price in due time. See at Walmart

Urban Armor Monarch Series Sarah Tew/CNET Urban Armor Gear (UAG) makes a few different case lines that are all decent. I like the translucent Phylo (pictured left), but if you're looking for something a little tougher, there's the Monarch Series (picture right for $60). Available in multiple colors, it's got reinforced corners and the company says it meets 2X military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6) and comes with a 10-year limited warranty. See at Amazon

LifeProof Next Sarah Tew/CNET LifeProof, now owned by OtterBox, is known for its rugged cases. The Next has a fairly sleek design for a tough case and comes in two different trim options with a translucent back. Only downside: It's not a bargain at $80. See at Best Buy

