Best Buy's weekend sale is basically Prime Day 2.0

Best Buy has kicked off a 3-day summer sale with discounts on a ton of Amazon technology -- from Echo speakers to streaming devices to tablets. There are also some nice deals on Apple MacBooks and watches. And headphones from Beats and Sony, TVs from Samsung and Toshiba, home theater gear and lots of laptops. And we're just getting started.

We're still working our way through the site to identify the best deals, but we've assembled a couple of obvious standouts that caught our attention right off the bat. We'll continue to add to the list throughout the sale period, so do check back.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Toshiba Amazon ran a similar deal on this TV earlier this year -- and it didn't last long. Like Roku TVs, a Fire TV comes with lots of streaming apps: Netflix, Hulu, HBO (but no YouTube). You also get the benefit of an Alexa-enabled remote, so you can just tell the TV which channel or show you want. The screen itself tops out at 720p, or a 1,366x768-pixel resolution. This means it's not ideally suited for computer use. But don't let that "low" resolution dissuade you: At this size, 1080p isn't really necessary to enjoy HD goodness.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a $100 discount on the brand new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released a few weeks ago. That's a solid deal. But here's an even better one: the 2018 MacBook Air, which is almost identical, selling at Amazon for $950. Read the CNET preview

César Salza/CNET This is a worthwhile discount on what's, in my opinion, the coolest edition of the Apple Watch. That's the Nike Plus Series 3, with GPS and Cellular, for $279 (38mm) and $309 (42mm). (Note that the non-Nike version is also on sale for the same price.) The Nike Plus features include custom watch faces, the appealing Nike sports band and total integration with the Nike Plus Run Club app. Note that Amazon is also running the same deal on these watches. Read the CNET review

Sarah Tew/CNET The new Sony WH-XB900N headphones -- which we love -- are the successor to the older, less expensive MDR-XB950N1, currently on sale today at Best Buy. They both have a similar design to our top pick, the WH-1000XM3, but without all of that model's premium touches. And, for better -- or worse, depending on your audio tastes -- the XB905N1 are heavy on the bass, as its Extra Bass name implies. Read the CNET review

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET Amazon's pint-size smart speaker sounds great, provides easy access to the Alexa virtual assistant and was already a solid deal at $50. Nearly $30 off that already-low price makes this one a no-brainer. Read the CNET review

Amazon Straight up: This is about as low a price as you can expect to find for Amazon's full-size second-gen Echo smart speaker. Total steal. Read the CNET review