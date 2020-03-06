Best Buy's weekend sale: Here are the 5 best deals

Deal Savings Price









Best Buy has kicked off another weekend sale with solid deals on a wide range of products. This one runs through Sunday, March 8 at 10 p.m. PT. As usual, there are discounts on TVs, headphones and laptops -- and a noteworthy deal on the newest MacBook Pro. Below, we've highlighted five of the deals we find particularly compelling.

Best Buy This Dell Inspiron, equipped with a 13.3-inch HD touchscreen display, comes with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also supports higher-speed WiFi 6 networks.

HP This is about as low a price as you'll see for the HomePod. It normally sells for $299 and was originally priced at $349. Your purchase also includes a free four-month subscription to Apple Music (for new subscribers only). Yes, this 2018 product is due for an update -- especially considering the increasing competition from the likes of Amazon, Google and Sonos -- but the sound quality is amazing. (Note that this deal started earlier in the week, and may -- or may not -- continue after Sunday.)

Sarah Tew/CNET Percussive therapy massage guns have become wildly popular. As such, they're rarely discounted. That makes Best Buy's deal -- $50 off the highly regarded Hypervolt Plus -- worth a look. More details on this deal.

Sarah Tew/CNET This gaming laptop delivers the goods with a ninth-gen Core i7-9750H CPU, which has six cores and twelve processing threads. And the GeForce RTX 2060 GPU -- the entry-level model in Nvidia's current RTX lineup -- comes equipped with 6GB of VRAM and support for ray tracing, which reproduces how light behaves in the real world. Also onboard: 16GB of RAM and two drives -- a 1TB hard drive for storage and a 256GB SSD for speed.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sorry, AirPods: We think the Jabra Elite 75t true wireless headphones are the better choice on the market right now. Those models usually cost $180, but you can get the Elite 75t headphones at Best Buy this weekend for $162, or $18 off. However, the better play is the step-up Jabra Elite Active 75t, which is marked down to $180 ($20 off). That model adds better water-resistance, which is better for runners and gym rats. Both deals require you to sign up for the My Best Buy membership program, but that's free.

