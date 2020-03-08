Deal Savings Price









Best Buy has kicked off another weekend sale with solid deals on a wide range of products. This one runs through Sunday, March 8 at 10 p.m. PT, meaning you just have a few hours left to take advantage these deals. As usual, there are discounts on TVs, headphones and laptops -- and a noteworthy deal on the newest MacBook Pro. Below, we've highlighted the deals we find particularly compelling. Note you may have to login to your Best Buy account and sign up for the (free) My Best Buy program to see some of them.

Best Buy This Dell Inspiron, equipped with a 13.3-inch HD touchscreen display, comes with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. It also supports higher-speed Wi-Fi 6 networks.

HP This is about as low a price as you'll see for the HomePod. It normally sells for $299 and was originally priced at $349. Your purchase also includes a free four-month subscription to Apple Music (for new subscribers only). Yes, this 2018 product is due for an update -- especially considering the increasing competition from the likes of Amazon, Google and Sonos -- but the sound quality is amazing. (Note that this deal started earlier in the week, and may -- or may not -- continue after Sunday.) Read our Apple HomePod review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Percussive therapy massage guns have become wildly popular. As such, they're rarely discounted. That makes Best Buy's deal -- $50 off the highly regarded Hypervolt Plus -- worth a look. See more details on this deal.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has trimmed $249 from the entry-level 2019 MacBook Pro. It's the best price we've ever seen. Read our 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sorry, AirPods: We think the Jabra Elite 75t true wireless headphones are the better choice on the market right now. They usually cost $180, but you can get the Elite 75t headphones at Best Buy this weekend for $162, or $18 off. However, the better play is the step-up Jabra Elite Active 75t, which is marked down to $180 ($20 off). That model adds better water-resistance, which is better for runners and gym rats. Both deals require you to sign up for the My Best Buy membership program, but that's free. Read our Jabra Elite 75t review.

