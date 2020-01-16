Sarah Tew/CNET

In the market for a new TV, maybe for watching some playoff football in style? For a limited time, Best Buy is offering an extra 15% off a wide range of TCL TV models when you apply promo code TCLDOLBY15 at checkout. And those models are already on sale, making this a rare opportunity indeed. (Best Buy almost never offers promo codes.)

Read more: The best TVs in 2020

In fact, it's hard to tell exactly where to enter that code. You'll need to click all the way through to the payment page, then look for the Gift Cards, Codes & Store Credit option. Click that, then enter the code and click Apply. (Don't worry, there's no PIN needed, even though that field appears.)

This sale encompasses TCL's 5 Series, 6 Series and just-introduced 8 Series models. While trying to decide what to get, start with David Katzmaier's TCL 8-Series review, which found it to be "a superb performer."

Although many of the sale prices match what Best Buy has offered before, the extra 15% discount makes for some especially good deals. For example, the popular TCL 6 Series 65-inch 4K HDR Roku TV is again on sale for $699.99, but the promo code knocks it down to $595, without question one of the best deals I've seen.

Feel like shooting the works? The TCL 8 Series 75-inch QLED 4K HDR Roku TV is $2,210 after applying the code.

Some of the biggest discounts are for the TCL 5 Series, which Katzmaier didn't love compared with the 6 Series, but scored very favorable ratings from Best Buy customers. You could get a 50-inch 5 Series for $255 with code, for example.

My advice: Splurge a bit on the 6 Series or better. I bought a big 4 Series awhile back, and while it's pretty good overall, some HDR content I've seen looks dark and muddy.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: TCL 8 series, 6 series boost Roku TV's picture quality...

Get a 2-port car charger for just $5.34

Time-crunch! Today's bonus deal can be found here: It's the AmazonBasics two-port car charger for $5.34. One of those ports: Standard Type-A. The other: USB-C!

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.