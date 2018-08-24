Best Buy

Remember the Insignia Voice alarm clock that's popped up a few times for $25-30? Here's its portable cousin: Best Buy has the Insignia Voice Portable Speaker with Google Assistant for $35 shipped. Regular price: $150!

At first blush, it's a fairly average-looking alarm clock. But smarts lurk beneath: It's also a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker. And it has a rechargeable battery, one that's good for up to 5 hours.

So, basically, for the same price as a Google Home Mini, you get something that's portable and has a much more robust speaker. Oh, and a clock! Everybody likes clocks.

It's worth noting that there's a non-portable version of this, one that has no battery-power option, and it routinely goes on sale for $25. But it's currently resting at $40. Read CNET's review of that model to get a feel for it.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!