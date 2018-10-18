Best Buy

Regular readers are now intimately familiar with the Insignia Voice alarm clock that regular pops up here for $25. Guess what? Its portable cousin is on sale for the same price: Best Buy has the Insignia Voice Portable Speaker with Google Assistant for $35 shipped. Regular price: $150!

At first blush, it's a fairly average-looking alarm clock. But smarts lurk beneath: It's also a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker. And it has a rechargeable battery, one that's good for up to 5 hours.

So, basically, for less than what you'd pay for a Google Home Mini, you get something that's portable and has a much more robust speaker. Oh, and a clock! Everybody likes clocks.

The nonportable version of this, the one that has no battery-power option, is routinely goes on sale for $25. But it's currently on sale for just $20, the lowest price I've seen. Read CNET's review of that model to get a feel for it.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!