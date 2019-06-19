CNET

In the market for a new iPad? Today only, there's a Best Buy flash sale you need to check out. The catch? These prices are available only to My Best Buy members, though it's free to sign up if you're not already in that club.

For starters, Best Buy has chopped $50 off the price of pretty much every all-new iPad Air model. That means you can get, among others, the 64GB Wi-Fi model for $449.99, the lowest price I've seen to date.

However, I think the real news is the 2018 iPad 9.7 (128GB) for $299.99. Apple sells it for $429, though it's been on sale elsewhere for as low as $328 (the current price at Amazon, FYI). This is the first time I can recall it dipping below $300.

Will Amazon match Best Buy's prices? That does tend to happen; we'll update this post if and when we spot a match.

In the meantime, this is a great time to grab an iPad. But there are some other noteworthy items on sale as well, including $500 off current-generation MacBooks and the Sony XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones for $150 (save $100).

