Best Buy's Black Friday 2019 sale: $100 off new MacBook Pro, 65-inch Vizio TV for $650

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Best Buy's early Black Friday sale returns on Thursday with renewed vigor. I was impressed by the discounts we saw during the first few days and after a brief lull at the beginning of this week, the killer deals are back. Today's "Doorbuster" features a Canon EOS Rebel T7i package with two lenses, a 32GB memory card and camera bag for $700. But even more compelling is the 65-inch Vizio Quantum TV selling for $650 -- that's $100 less than most competitors' price.

Best Buy is also offering a sweet $100 discount on Apple's brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro, which was announced just yesterday. That noted, I'm still liking Best Buy's deal on Lenovo's awesome Yoga convertible laptop. For $1,500, you get some serious hardware, including an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

To take advantage of some of Best Buy's best sale prices, you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program, the basic tier of which is free. Discounts are available online and in-store. And Best Buy has also revealed its Black Friday ad, offering many specific products it's selling for the real Black Friday timeframe later this month.

We'll keep this list up to date with the best deals in real time, but the current highlights are below.

Sarah Tew/CNET The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. Walmart is selling this exact set for $100 more and the the 50-inch model for $467 -- but that's the M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8. It's still a great price, however.

Sarah Tew/CNET Yesterday, Apple unveiled a new version of the MacBook Pro with a 16-inch display, a revamped keyboard, improved AMD graphics, a bigger battery and boomy speakers. Today, Best Buy is knocking $100 off its list price. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Dyson's lightweight, compact, cord-free floor cleaner was down to $350 when it was Best Buy's featured "Doorbuster." Now still a good deal at $150 off list price. Read our Dyson V10 Cyclone preview.

Lori Grunin/CNET We've long been fans of Lenovo's flagship Yoga laptops -- and the C940, which debuted in January, is one of a handful of Intel's Project Athena devices designed to make it perform more like a phone. The C940 wakes instantly from sleep and has a fingerprint reader that works in a second and Wi-Fi that connects just as fast. This model features a 400-nit FHD-resolution and up to 17.5 hours of battery life. Read our Lenovo Yoga C940 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Gram 17 weighs less than most other smaller laptops. It also has an amazing battery life. In fact, its 12 hours of run time made it one of the the top 10 laptops with the longest battery lives we've ever tested. Normally, it's too pricey for us to recommend without qualification. Best Buy's discount makes the case much more straightforward. Read our LG Gram 17 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy comes within $1 of the all-time lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro, $650. And the 256GB model is also on sale for $800. Note that you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy program to get this sale price. Read our 11-inch iPad Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET We love the UE Boom 2 -- a compact, durable wireless Bluetooth speaker that plays loud and sounds good. It's stain-resistant, shock-resistant and fully waterproof. Battery life is a strong 15 hours, and it can be paired with a second UE speaker for stereo sound. Read our UE Boom 2 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sure, this entry-level configuration has lower-end components (Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD). But you're still getting the best Windows two-in-one tablet, with the Type Cover thrown in, for $700. This package was down to $600 last week -- but it's still a fantastic deal at this price. Read our Surface Pro 7 preview.

Best Buy deals that have expired (but are likely to return)

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Animal Allergy vacuum does its job without a filter -- and maintains suction over the long haul because of it. It's great with fine particles and bested the competition at deep cleaning. Our only beef is that it's too pricey -- and Best Buy has taken care of that. This is a steal. Read our Dyson Cinetic review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has Bose's SoundLink Revolve on sale for $120, which is the lowest price we've seen for it. This model is smaller than the SoundLink Revolve Plus, but it's a good compact Bluetooth speaker. Read our Bose SoundLink Revolve review.

David Carnoy/CNET Best Buy has the JLabs JBuds Air on sale for $30 through Sunday, Nov. 10. They normally retail for $50. JLabs makes a lot of true wireless earphones and this is its most affordable -- and frankly, the only one I'd buy. It's a decent set of true wireless earbuds that's a relative bargain at $30.

David Carnoy/CNET We saw this deal last year but it's still a good one: Sony's micro Bluetooth speaker, the SRS-XB01, is on sale for $15 at Best Buy. Read our Sony SRS-XB01 review.

Best Buy This is a superior deal on Nike's fantastic edition of the Series 4. Without a doubt, the lowest price we've seen to date. Read our Apple Watch Series 4 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Since the new Series 5 debuted in September, the Series 4 has been priced at about $440. Now, Best Buy has it for $349. And if you're looking for something more premium, you can also now pick up the stainless steel edition of this watch for $399 -- that's $250 off the previous $649 price. Read our Apple Watch Series 4 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're less inclined to buy from Apple, Garmin's rugged fitness watches are great. The Fenix 5X cost $700 when it came out in 2017 -- now, Best Buy has it for $300. I've been using Garmin's lower-end Forerunner 245 and I like it a lot. The model on sale here includes all of its fitness tracking functions and adds an altimeter and barometer. Plus, you get topographic US maps, routable cycling maps for turn-by-turn navigation and a scratch-resistant sapphire lens. Read our Garmin Fenix 5X preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon offers up a nice discount on the brand-new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released in July. This is $200 off Apple's list price. Read our MacBook Air 2019 preview.

Ariel Nunez/CNET Walmart has been selling these headphones for about $120 -- a massive $80 discount off the $200 list price. Now, Best Buy takes it a step further by cutting the price to $90. Read our Powerbeats3 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET We think these are the best Beats headphones. Now selling for their lowest price ever. Read our Beats Studio3 review.

James Martin/CNET Apple sliced $50 off the price of the HomePod back in April. But Best Buy has picked up the knife for some additional trimming. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's smart speaker. Read our Apple HomePod review.

More sales will kick off on Thanksgiving Day

Best Buy stores are opening at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving, with the company highlighting the deals listed below (again, straight from its press release). These will presumably be available online as well.

Save $350 on 70-inch Samsung 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR (sale price: $549.99)

Save $280 on 58-inch Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR Fire TV Edition with free Amazon Echo Dot (sale price: $199.99)

Save up to $250 on iPad Pro

Save up to $100 on iPad 10.2-inch

Save $400-$500 on the Note 10 Series (with qualified activation)

20% off haircare for My Best Buy members

Save $80 on Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell (sale price: $149.99)

Save $1,000 on Hydrow Connected Rower (sale price: $1199)

Free next-day delivery on some items, free shipping on everything else

Feeling the heat from Amazon Prime, Best Buy is now adding free next-day delivery on "thousands of items" purchased on its website. And it's also offering free standard shipping on everything else through Christmas Day, with no membership or minimum purchase required.

Same-day delivery is also available for some online orders in dozens of US cities, too.

The full list of Black Friday sales are online, too

Check it out here.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

Originally published earlier this month. Updated with our favorite deals now highlighted at the top.