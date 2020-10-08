Best Buy's answer to Amazon Prime Day is an early Black Friday sale

Angela Lang/CNET

Best Buy will offer Black Friday deals on Oct. 13 and 14, the retailer announced Thursday. Those just happen to be the same two days as this year's Amazon Prime Day. Customers who choose to shop for deals will have options for contactless curbside pickup, in-store pickup, same and next day delivery options and in-store shopping with safety protocols. The safety rules include mandatory face coverings and a limited number of shoppers allowed inside at the same time.

"Dozens of deals, straight from Best Buy's not-yet-released Black Friday ad, will be available for two days next week," the company said.

Included in its deals will be 4K TVs, laptops and headphones, Best Buy said.

Walmart and Target are also running their own big sales next week to compete with Amazon, so you'll have plenty of shopping options.

Amazon's Prime Day typically takes place in mid-July, but the shopping event was delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new dates for Prime Day change the dynamics of the event, with consumers potentially buying their holiday gifts earlier than usual because the sale takes place so much closer to the holiday shopping season.