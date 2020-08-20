Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The best Amazon deals don't always come from Amazon. Case in point: Best Buy recently offered a sweet bundle, one I actually bought myself. It was an Echo Studio smart speaker, an Echo Show 5 and a Philips Hue smart bulb, all for $170. ( , by the way.)

Today, Best Buy unveiled a remix: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the . That's $50 off the regular price of the Show 10 by itself.

The second-gen Echo Show 10 is the big kahuna of Amazon's smart-screen lineup. It's approaching two years old, meaning a refresh is probably imminent. Even so, it's a nice-looking device, with big sound and a roomy display that's particularly well-suited to video calls. Read CNET's Echo Show review to learn more.

And the Echo Show 5? Pretty much the same thing, but smaller. Read CNET's Echo Show 5 review to learn more about that model.

Finally, the Philips Hue is an A19 smart bulb, one you can control directly via Bluetooth or as part of a larger Hue system (which does require a Philips Smart Bridge, just FYI).

The value here is off the charts. Even if you're just in the market for the Echo Show 10, the $180 price tag represents one of the best deals to date.

Your thoughts?

Add a joystick to your Microsoft Flight Simulator experience for $25

Thrustmaster

The recent release of Microsoft Flight Simulator has sent demand for joysticks and flight yokes through the roof. Mostly they're sold out or backordered -- even the ones priced in the hundreds of dollars -- but I did find one solid deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, B&H has the . It's currently listed as a special-order item, one that will be delivered in 7-10 business days -- but at least you can actually order it.

The new Flight Simulator is amazing (here's how to play it for a buck), but fly-by-keyboard just isn't the same. You need a joystick to fully appreciate the experience. This one is about as basic as they come, with only four buttons and a trigger, but it does have a small throttle in the base.

If you don't want to wait on something more robust, or you just don't want to spend a lot, this is as good as it gets right now. Happy flying!

Now playing: Watch this: The redesigned Echo Show is bigger, better and still...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.