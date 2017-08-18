Best Buy's 50-hour 'Black-Friday like' sale returns tonight

Enlarge Image Best Buy

Black Friday is only supposed to come once a year, but that hasn't stopped retailers from creating Black Friday-like sales multiple times a year. The latest one? Best Buy's 50-Hour sale, which starts at 11 p.m. EST tonight (August 18) and runs through the weekend.

Last year's 50-Hour sale was in honor of the retailer's 50th birthday. I personally think Best Buy should have gone with a 51-hour sale to mark its 51st birthday, but apparently the 2016 sale was such a hit, the marketing team decided not to mess with a good thing. So it's deja vu all over again with "great prices on everything from MacBook Pro laptops and 4K UHD TVs, to activity trackers and headphones" while supplies last.

Best Buy says nearly all the deals are available in stores and on BestBuy.com and there are additional discount coupons for students at BestBuy.com/studentdeals that can be redeemed in-store or online.

Here's what Best Buy is teasing as far as the deals go. We'll update this post with specific models when the sale goes live.

Save up to $500 on select MacBooks

Save up to $300 on iPhone 7/7+

Save $70 on Samsung Gear S3 Tumi Smartwatch (Only at Best Buy)

Save $200 on Beats Studio Wireless

Save up to $600 on LG 4K TVs

Save $120 on select iPad Mini 4

Save up to $500 on select iMacs

Save up to $350 on gaming PCs and monitors

Save up to $300 on select Windows PCs

All product offers are available while supplies last. For complete details, visit BestBuy.com after 10 p.m. CT Friday.