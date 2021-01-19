Best Buy's 4-day sale: The 5 best Intel Evo 2-in-1 laptop deals we've found

A laptop sale, more often than not, is a way for a vendor to move out last year's models to make room for the new. Depending on the discounts offered, it can be a perfectly fine way to pick up a well-equipped laptop at a great price even if it doesn't boast the latest and greatest tech.

Best Buy kicked off a four-day sale yesterday that runs through Thursday. You'll find all manner of tech on sale, from TVs and appliances to home theater gear and laptops. And not just last year's laptops. Included in the sale are five modern, two-in-one convertible laptops based on Intel's Evo platform by way of the chip maker's latest 11th-generation Tiger Lake processors. The Evo label means, among other things, a laptop provides oodles of battery life, fast charging and the ability to wake from sleep instantly. You can save between $100 and $300 on a two-in-one convertible ultraportable laptop from Dell, HP or Lenovo.

And if you are interested in what's on sale in addition to Intel Evo laptops, you can browse the whole sale at and you can see our picks for the best deals of the sale -- but note that Amazon has matched some of these prices, too.

Sarah Tew/CNET Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 two-in-one convertible boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000 series that features a metal lid and keyboard deck but a flimsy plastic bottom panel. This 13.3-inch model supplies a 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory.

Lenovo's new midrange two-in-one convertible laptop features a roomy, 15.6-inch full HD touch display. This model features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 12GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Sarah Tew Dell's midrange 14-inch two-in-one convertible laptop features a chassis with a mix of aluminum and plastic. You can save $100 on this high-powered model that features a Core i7 chip, 16GB of RAM, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display features a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and touch support.

Joshua Goldman/CNET The 13-inch Spectre x360 is one of CNET's favorite two-in-one convertibles for its premium styling, light weight and long battery life. This model features an 11th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with 32GB of speedy Optane memory. In addition to Intel Evo goodness, the display is the standout here. It's a 13.3-inch OLED touch panel with a 4K (3,840x2,160-pixel) resolution. Read our HP Spectre x360 13 (2019) review.