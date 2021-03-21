How to help the AAPI community Apple CEO Tim Cook to testify at Epic Fortnite trial iOS 15 rumors Stimulus check update Best live TV streaming service March Madness 2021
Best Buy's 3-day sale ends today: Last chance for serious savings on headphones, TVs, vacuums, laptops and more

Save $500 on a flagship Sony 4K TV, get a ProForm elliptical trainer for nearly half off, get Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones for $278, and more.

Heads up: This weekend's Best Buy 3-day sale comes to an end later today (1 a.m. ET/10 p.m. PT, if Best Buy follows it's usual trend). Until then, there's an enormous variety of products on sale, including TVs, laptops, audio gear, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances, smart home and security gadgets, games and more. 

In fact, by my count, there are roughly 1,000 items still marked down -- way too much for you to slog though. So before you head over to save some cash on the sale, browse the list below. I've curated a handful of what look to be the best deals this weekend. 

Sony 65-inch A8H Series OLED 4K Android TV: $2,000

Save a bundle on one of Sony's finest 4K TVs. This 65-inch model is built around a stunning OLED display with vibrant color and true black. It's powered by the excellent Android TV OS and comes with thoughtful extras like Bluetooth connectivity, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. 

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones: $278

Among our very favorite noise-canceling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 'phones sound great and have best-in-class active noise cancellation. For more details, read the CNET review, which calls them "nearly flawless." Note that Amazon has these headphones at the same prime.

Apple Watch Series 3: $169

We've long been fans of the Apple Watch Series 3. It's a reliably affordable legacy model that may lack some of the bells, whistles and ECG sensors found in later models but still manages to be one of the best smartwatches you can buy. For more details, read the CNET review

Lenovo 10.1-inch Chromebook Duet: $249

In a recent CNET review of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, Joshua Goldman called it "the best small 2-in-1 Chromebook around." The 10-inch display detaches from the keyboard for solo tablet duties, and this 2-in-1 offers strong performance and solid battery life. Priced at $249 right now, it's a better value than ever. 

Tineco A10 Tango Cordless Stick Vacuum: $200

The Tineco A10 Tango features the same powerful 350 watt motor as the A10 Hero, but it includes two full-size power brushes: a soft roller and a a multitask brush. It has about 25 minutes of runtime on a charge and empties easily with a one-touch mechanism. 

ProForm HIIT H14 Elliptical: $1,599

Durable, reliable studio-quality exercise equipment is expensive. The ProForm HIIT H14 elliptical trainer usually costs $3,000, but you can get it for just $1,599 right now -- almost half price. It features a 14-inch touchscreen so you can follow instructions from an online trainer, dual Bluetooth speakers, easy transport (thanks to built-in wheels) and more. 

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $160

The Powerbeats Pro are true wireless earphones that best the AirPods in both sound quality and battery life. In the CNET review of the Powerbeats Pro, David Carnoy points out that they offer all the same conveniences of AirPods, including fast pairing, excellent wireless connectivity and always-on Siri voice-recognition. Read the full CNET review of the Powerbeats Pro for more info. (Note that Amazon has at least one color of the Powerbeats Pro on sale for $160 as well.)

