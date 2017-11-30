Best Buy is hoping that the element of surprise will drive customers hunting for deals in the run-up to the holidays this year.
Over the next three weeks, Best Buy will unveil a new "doorbuster" deal each day. The retailer will kick things off Friday, Dec. 1, with an unnamed "Big-Screen Smart 4K TV," and feature one product each day through Wednesday, Dec. 20. The catch is that the specific model (and sometimes, the brand) will be unknown until the deal starts. Some categories will be featured on multiple days -- for example, you'll have five chances to land a discounted TV.
Best Buy had some of the best deals during the stretch from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, including the Sharp 50-inch 4K TV with Roku for $180, the Apple iPad Mini 4 (128GB) for $275 and $200 off Apple's entry-level MacBook Air 13.3-inch.
Here's the full schedule for Best Buy's December "Doorbuster Deals" promotion:
- Dec. 1: Big screen Smart 4K TV
- Dec. 2: MacBook
- Dec. 3: Cordless vacuum
- Dec. 4: Headphones
- Dec. 5: Touchscreen laptop
- Dec. 6: Big screen Smart 4K TV
- Dec. 7: External hard drive
- Dec. 8: Drone
- Dec. 9: Smart 4K TV
- Dec. 10: Samsung cell phones
- Dec. 11: iPad
- Dec. 12: Wireless security camera
- Dec. 13: Touchscreen laptop
- Dec. 14: Microsoft Surface
- Dec. 15: Smart HDTV
- Dec. 16: Virtual reality
- Dec. 17: iPhone
- Dec. 18: Headphones
- Dec. 19: MacBook
- Dec. 20: Big screen Smart 4K TV
Deals will go live "early in the morning" each day, and will last until sold out or 11:59 p.m. CT each day, and Best Buy says that each item's price will be "guaranteed to be the lowest price you'll find at Best Buy all season long." Most will be available in stores and online. For more information, check out Best Buy's press release and calendar of deals.
Note that Best Buy and other retailers are still offering a bunch of deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
