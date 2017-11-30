Best Buy

Best Buy is hoping that the element of surprise will drive customers hunting for deals in the run-up to the holidays this year.

Over the next three weeks, Best Buy will unveil a new "doorbuster" deal each day. The retailer will kick things off Friday, Dec. 1, with an unnamed "Big-Screen Smart 4K TV," and feature one product each day through Wednesday, Dec. 20. The catch is that the specific model (and sometimes, the brand) will be unknown until the deal starts. Some categories will be featured on multiple days -- for example, you'll have five chances to land a discounted TV.

Best Buy had some of the best deals during the stretch from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, including the Sharp 50-inch 4K TV with Roku for $180, the Apple iPad Mini 4 (128GB) for $275 and $200 off Apple's entry-level MacBook Air 13.3-inch.

Here's the full schedule for Best Buy's December "Doorbuster Deals" promotion:

Dec. 1: Big screen Smart 4K TV

Dec. 2: MacBook

Dec. 3: Cordless vacuum

Dec. 4: Headphones

Dec. 5: Touchscreen laptop

Dec. 6: Big screen Smart 4K TV

Dec. 7: External hard drive

Dec. 8: Drone

Dec. 9: Smart 4K TV

Dec. 10: Samsung cell phones

Dec. 11: iPad

Dec. 12: Wireless security camera

Dec. 13: Touchscreen laptop

Dec. 14: Microsoft Surface

Dec. 15: Smart HDTV

Dec. 16: Virtual reality

Dec. 17: iPhone

Dec. 18: Headphones

Dec. 19: MacBook

Dec. 20: Big screen Smart 4K TV

Deals will go live "early in the morning" each day, and will last until sold out or 11:59 p.m. CT each day, and Best Buy says that each item's price will be "guaranteed to be the lowest price you'll find at Best Buy all season long." Most will be available in stores and online. For more information, check out Best Buy's press release and calendar of deals.

Note that Best Buy and other retailers are still offering a bunch of deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

