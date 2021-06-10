Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving

Getty

Best Buy stores will be closed this Thanksgiving, repeating last year's decision to move its early Black Friday deals online. The retail giant is joining competitors Walmart and Target in their decision to do the same.

Black Friday sales have steadily been lengthening over recent years, with many retailers starting to offer deals days or weeks ahead of the day itself. Stores have been opening on Thanksgiving for early sales, too.

Last year, though, COVID-19 and the delayed Amazon Prime Day sale prompted retailers to begin sales weeks earlier than usual, and to shift many of them online. Walmart, Target and Best Buy then closed physical stores for the Thanksgiving holiday. These companies will be repeating the approach this year.

"Last year ... we offered all of our hottest deals online, expanded our curbside pickup options and developed faster shipping methods to ensure customers had what they needed in time for the holiday," said a representative for Best Buy. "This year, we'll have even more ways for customers to easily and conveniently get their holiday shopping done, over the Black Friday weekend and throughout the entire holiday season."