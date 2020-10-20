Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro review Stimulus negotiation reckoning NASA Osiris-Rex MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 The Haunting of Bly Manor ending AOC starts Twitch channel Walmart Black Friday
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Buy TV deals: Save on Toshiba Fire TV, Samsung and Sony

Amazon Prime Day ended last week, but Best Buy's big sale on Fire TV and other televisions is just beginning.

Deal
Savings
Price
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

If you missed picking up a great deal on a TV during Amazon Prime Day 2020, Best Buy has you covered. The electronics retailer is currently offering discounts on plenty of TV models that might seem familiar to Prime Day shoppers -- including discounts of Amazon Fire TV Edition televisions from Toshiba and Insignia. Best Buy also has sale prices on Samsung sets and is continuing to one of our favorite TVs from Sony too.

Notable Best Buy TV discounts are below. As always, prices and inventory may change without notice, but were accurate at time of publication.

Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition TV

Save $110
Best Buy

Take everything we said about that 32-inch model above, change the brand to Insignia and expand it to 55 inches. The main reason to consider this set is if you really like Alexa voice -- otherwise we'd suggest the TCL Roku equivalent, which costs the same right now. In both cases we expect better deals on 50- and 55-inch TVs to happen closer to Black Friday.

$320 at Best Buy

Sony 65-inch X900H series 4K HDR TV

Save $400
Sarah Tew/CNET

The first TV on this list that we have reviewed, the 65-inch XBR-X900H is at its lowest price ever, down from its original list price of $1,600 and now just $100 more than the competing TCL 6-Series. This excellent Sony delivers the Android TV operating system as well as superb image quality and the kind of next-generation connectivity that outdoes the Roku and other like-priced sets -- just in time for the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Sure it's a big step up in price from the two above, but the savings is also big.  Read our Sony XBR-65X900H review.

$1,000 at Best Buy

Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K QLED TV

Save $500
Best Buy

Samsung has a few relatively expensive "Lifestyle" TVs on sale at Best Buy, including SerifSero and Terrace, but this one makes the most practical sense to us. The Frame is designed to mimic a picture on the wall, complete with a built-in art store and the ability to sense motion in the room to display art when you enter. Even on sale it's a lot more expensive than typical 65-inch TVs -- and it won't perform as well as the Sony above, for example -- but the artist in you might have other priorities.

$1,500 at Best Buy


Toshiba 43-inch HD Fire TV Edition TV

Save $60
Toshiba

This is the cheapest 43-inch TV in the sale with Amazon's Fire TV system and just like the others its biggest feature is Alexa built-in, available by talking into the remote control -- and just like the others we'd recommend the Roku version instead for around the same price. Both are 1080p resolution TVs, not 4K, but at this size it's tough to appreciate any difference. 

Note that we reviewed an earlier version of the TV linked below but we expect this one to be basically identical.

$200 at Best Buy

Toshiba 43-inch 4K Fire TV Edition TV

Save $60
Toshiba

What's that? You want a 4K 43-inch TV anyway? Here you go. This Toshiba is basically identical to the 1080p version above aside from the higher resolution and $40 higher price. Currently the Roku 4K model at Amazon is $10 cheaper. 

$240 at Best Buy