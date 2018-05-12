Sarah Tew/CNET

One of the best TV values of 2017 gets even better today -- but time is running out.

The 55-inch TCL 55P605, usually $599, is now $100 off today (Saturday, May 12) in Best Buy stores and online at BestBuy.com.

See the TCL 55P605 at Best Buy

$499 for this 55-incher is a great deal in my opinion. At its original price I said "no other TV offers this level of picture quality for this cheap a price," and lauded its superb black levels, punchy HDR and the ease of use provided by its Roku operating system.

Evidently Best Buy is clearing out inventory on this 2017 model because the 2018 version, the superb 6 series, just came out. I liked the 6 series even better, but for most viewers it's not $100 better.

In my side-by-side comparison tests the 2017 version fell short of its successor in light output, screen uniformity and a couple of other areas -- but it's still a great performer for the money at $500. It's also just as capable as the newer model in terms of features, although it only comes in the 55-inch size.

The in-store sale ends when stores close for the day. The online sale is expected to end at 7:59 p.m. PT/10:59 p.m. ET.

Updated May 12 at 11:19 a.m. PT to emphasize that time is running out.