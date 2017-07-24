Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad, which we thought was a good deal at $329 for the 32GB version, gets frequently discounted to $300 at various online stores. But Best Buy has it for $280 as part of its one-day "Cyber Monday in July" sale. The 128GB version, usually $430, is $380.

Best Buy also has the 128GB iPad 4 on sale for $300. That's not bad -- it's normally $399 -- but a few days ago it was on sale for $275.

We expect iPad sales to continue. The question is what will the entry-level iPad cost during real Black Friday sales this holiday season? $250 seems likely.