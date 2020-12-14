Best Buy says more PS5, Xbox Series X and S stock is coming today

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Best Buy has next-gen consoles for sale today, giving those looking to score a new PlayStation or Xbox before Christmas another shot.

The sale will "go live sometime after 8 a.m. Central Time" (9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT) the company writes in a blog post. Those PS5 and Xbox consoles will be sold online only, though they can be picked up at a Best Buy store using the retailer's curbside pickup option.

Here are the links to the company's pages for all four consoles...

Sony Picking up the disc drive version of the PS5 may cost more in the beginning, but it does allow you access to cheaper games at retail.

Sony If you prefer the convenience of digital games, the PS5 Digital Edition is the way to go.





CNET It's missing the grunt of the Xbox Series X, but this console is cheaper and looks much nicer. Great as a secondary console, or for folks who just want to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass.

Dan Ackerman/CNET On paper, the Xbox Series X is the most powerful of all the next-gen consoles.

Despite going on sale over a month ago, the new PlayStations and Xboxes remain incredibly difficult to find. Best Buy's tweet announcing that it will have more stock on Tuesday was retweeted over 1,600 times within 50 minutes of going out.

Heads up—we’re getting more NextGen consoles very soon! Check back tomorrow after 8 a.m. CT to see what we have in stock. https://t.co/1Isajk4QLL pic.twitter.com/dbeetPgJ5b — Best Buy (@BestBuy) December 14, 2020

It wasn't immediately clear how much stock of either system would be available or if Best Buy would be placing those interested in a virtual queue similar to Sony's approach for controlling traffic when selling the PlayStation 5 directly on its website. CNET has reached out to Best Buy and will update if the company responds.

