Best Buy says more PS5, Xbox Series X and S stock is coming today

Looking for a PS5 or Xbox Series X or S? Check Best Buy today

Listen
- 01:16
img-1534

The 2020 lineup -- PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S -- will be on sale at Best Buy on Dec. 15. 

 Dan Ackerman/CNET
Best Buy has next-gen consoles for sale today, giving those looking to score a new PlayStation or Xbox before Christmas another shot. 

The sale will "go live sometime after 8 a.m. Central Time" (9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT) the company writes in a blog post. Those PS5 and Xbox consoles will be sold online only, though they can be picked up at a Best Buy store using the retailer's curbside pickup option. 

Here are the links to the company's pages for all four consoles...

Despite going on sale over a month ago, the new PlayStations and Xboxes remain incredibly difficult to find. Best Buy's tweet announcing that it will have more stock on Tuesday was retweeted over 1,600 times within 50 minutes of going out. 

It wasn't immediately clear how much stock of either system would be available or if Best Buy would be placing those interested in a virtual queue similar to Sony's approach for controlling traffic when selling the PlayStation 5 directly on its website. CNET has reached out to Best Buy and will update if the company responds.

