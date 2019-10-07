Best Buy sale guarantees Black Friday prices today on high-end TVs -- but read this before you buy

Sarah Tew/CNET

My perennial advice for TV shoppers is to wait until the Black Friday season, around the end of November, for prices to drop before pulling the trigger on that fancy new TV they've been eyeing. In 2019 that date seems to have come earlier than ever: Best Buy's latest sale, through its high-end Magnolia subsidiary, basically guarantees Black Friday pricing now, promising to refund the difference between its current prices and the Black Friday sale price, if lower. The caveat? You need to be a member of the My Best Buy service (but unlike Amazon Prime, membership is free at the basic level).

And speaking of Amazon: It's matched those prices (albeit without the price guarantee).

And speaking of Amazon: It's matched those prices (albeit without the price guarantee).

You might be thinking: "Welp, sounds like now's the time to buy that 2019 OLED TV." That might be the case, but the best OLED value overall continues to be the 2018 OLED models, specifically the Editors' Choice 2019 LG B8, still available for sale at even lower prices. Here's how the prices at compare now (all current at Amazon).

OLED TV price comparison Year Manufacturer Model Size Price 2018 LG OLED55B8 55 $1,150 2018 LG OLED65B8 65 $1,800 2019 LG OLED55B9 55 $1,300 2019 LG OLED65B9 65 $2,200 2019 Sony XBR-55A8G 55 $1,500 2019 Sony XBR-65A8G 65 $2,300 2019 LG OLED55C9 55 $1,500 2019 LG OLED65C9 65 $2,400

So why am I still recommending a 2018 TV this late in 2019? In short, because OLED TV image quality is so good, I think you should just get the "cheapest" one. The picture quality of the 2018 B8 still spectacular, to the extent that I don't think it's worth the extra money for the 2019 models.

I would also say that Best Buy's pricing guarantee on the 2019 TVs from the table above is a pretty good indication, in my book, that the Black Friday prices for those sets won't go any lower. (Note that the retailer's price guarantee is not applicable to the 2018 models, which are only available as "open box" deals there.) That said, I wouldn't be surprised to see pricing on those TVs, the B9 in particular, fall lower after Black Friday.

My B9 review has all the details from my side-by-side comparison involving all of the LG models listed above. Amazon pricing is below, but note that -- unlike Best Buy -- Amazon is not guaranteeing to refund the difference if the prices on these B8s drop between now and Black Friday.

About those Sony OLED TVs

I haven't reviewed the 2019 Sony, but I don't expect it to perform significantly better than the LG models. It could be worthwhile to shoppers who prefer the Sony brand over LG, however, or who like its Android TV operating system.

What about Samsung TVs?

Plenty of those Samsung QLED TVs are on sale at Best Buy, too, with that same Black Friday price match guarantee. But I wouldn't pay more for the Samsungs versus the LG or Sony OLEDs at the 55- and 65-inch screen sizes, unless you watch news or sports channels 24/7 with burn-in prone logos and graphics.

